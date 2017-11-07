Shamet’s return; Nurger’s post production leads Shockers to victory

Wichita State defeats Newman 113-55 in their charity exhibition game.

Wichita State Shockers center Rauno Nurger makes a dunk against Newman during the charity exhibition game in Koch Arena.

Wichita State and Newman’s charity exhibition match ended in a Shocker 58-point win and an estimated $75,000 donation for the American Red Cross.

“The American Red Cross is going to get a nice check,” Head Coach Gregg Marshall said. “I was pleased with how we played and I hope Coach Allen is pleased with how his kids competed.”

Newman’s head coach, R.J. Allen said playing The Shockers only helped his team.

“The score is a testament to how good they are,” Allen said. “You’re grinding, you’re competing, you’re battling, then you look up and you’re down 25.”

Allen said Wichita State’s depth is “unbelievable.”

“They come at you in waves,” Allen said. “It makes it difficult to compete with that, but I’m proud as heck of our group.”

The exhibition brought about sophomore guard Landry Shamet’s return from his foot injury.

Shamet originally told Marshall that he was not going to play in the game until he changed his mind in the afternoon.

“I think [deciding to play] was something I’ve been thinking about for a while; figuring out how to progress back into things get,” Shamet said. “I get out there a little bit that way I’m not going from 0-100 playing in these real games.”

Shamet shot 100 percent in both field goals and threes. He had a total of eight points and two rebounds in his 12 minute playing time cap.

“It felt good being back out there in front of the crowd and playing with my teammates again on a game stage,” Shamet said. “I tried to just do what I do, don’t do anything out of character, and just let the game come to me.”

Shamet used the exhibition game as a test to see if he is fully ready to play—and passed.

“I feel good,” Shamet said. “I’m at coach’s full disposal for what he needs on Friday and games following that point.”

There were five Shockers that ended with double digit points.

Senior forward Zach Brown and sophomore guard Austin Reaves with 10, junior guard Samajae Haynes-Jones with 12, and senior forward Darral Willis with 13.

Senior center Rauno Nurger was the night’s leading scorer with 16 points—14 of which were in the second half.

“[Nurger] just got the ball in opportune situations, I don’t think he did anything differently,” Marshall said. “He was the one cutting and rolling and the passes were right on the money. I think Conner and Samajae did a great job at finding him.”

Nurger also credits Jones and his quickness for getting more looks in the post.

“We can see how quick Samajae is basically making us way easier to get wide open shots,” Nurger said.

The Shockers officially open their season Friday night against UMKC at Charles Koch Arena.