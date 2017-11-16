Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Pflugradt: AP pollster who ranked Shockers No. 15 needs to step up his game

Evan Pflugradt, Opinion EditorNovember 15, 2017Leave a Comment

Wichita+State+guard+Samajae+Haynes-Jones+drives+past+a+defender+during+their+victory+over+UMKC.+%28Nov.+10%2C+2017%29%0A
Wichita State guard Samajae Haynes-Jones drives past a defender during their victory over UMKC. (Nov. 10, 2017)

Wichita State guard Samajae Haynes-Jones drives past a defender during their victory over UMKC. (Nov. 10, 2017)

Matt Crow

Matt Crow

Wichita State guard Samajae Haynes-Jones drives past a defender during their victory over UMKC. (Nov. 10, 2017)

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






College basketball’s first weekend was limited in surprises.

Top-ranked teams beat down on low-level opponents. No team really stood out in the headlines, minus the Utah Valley Wolverines.

Utah Valley started a campaign Wolverine Head Coach Mark Pope coined the “toughest 24 hours in college basketball history.” The series entailed traveling to Kentucky for the Wildcats’ season opener, then to Cameron Indoor Stadium to face Duke in their season opener less than a day later. Expectations were limited.

What maybe wasn’t expected was Utah Valley’s 12-point lead in the first half against John Calipari’s top-ranked freshman class. The Wildcats trailed at home by nine points at the half — and although the Wildcats pulled away with a 10-point victory, the scare didn’t go unnoticed.

Voters in the AP Poll — a group of 65 national sports writers — moved the Wildcats down two spots to No. 7 in the polls. Wichita State jumped the Wildcats and moved up a space to No. 6 after the first weekend of action.

But this too-close-for-comfort game that should have been a bench-clearing Kentucky blowout didn’t matter for Doug Doughty of The Roanoke Times.

Doughty didn’t see eye to eye with the majority of AP voters. He not only ranked the Wildcats (previously No. 5 in Doughty’s preseason rankings) ahead of the Shockers at No. 4 in his poll, but moved WSU outside of his top 10 entirely.

Doughty dropped the Shockers from No. 4 in his preseason rankings to No. 15 in his week two ballot after the Shockers soundly dispatched of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, 109-52.

Uhhhhhhh.

Three Shocker forwards stepped outside the perimeter for three pointers while the team racked up 13 threes altogether — two shy of a school record — against the Roos. WSU led by as many as 62 points before Gregg Marshall called in his walk-on reserves with just under five minutes left to play.

KenPom ranked the Shockers No. 2 in his rankings following the first weekend of action.

Doughty moved Florida, which didn’t play its first game until Monday night, up from No. 11 in his preseason rankings to No. 7 in his second set. While Florida ultimately put the hurt on Gardner Webb, 116-74, the game wasn’t played until after the rankings were published.

Doughty also placed UCLA, which narrowly defeated unranked Georgia Tech, 63-60, better than the Shockers, holding the Bruins at No. 14.

Sure UMKC isn’t exactly a powerhouse. The Roos are No. 309 out of 351 Division I teams ranked by KenPom.

Doughty might be the first voter to drop a team 11 spots for winning a game by 52 points.

Jeez.

Step up your game, Doug Doughty. Try harder next week.

Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Bigs’ versatility leads Shockers to 18-point victory
Bigs’ versatility leads Shockers to 18-point victory
PHOTOS: WSU Declaws Charleston Cougars in 81 – 62 Victory
PHOTOS: WSU Declaws Charleston Cougars in 81 – 62 Victory
Rod Brown to take redshirt season
Rod Brown to take redshirt season
Marshall and Shamet look to tie school records against College of Charleston
Marshall and Shamet look to tie school records against College of Charleston
Shockers rock Roundhouse in season opener with 52-point win over UMKC
Shockers rock Roundhouse in season opener with 52-point win over UMKC

Other stories filed under Sports

Shocker athletes give back through reading program
Shocker athletes give back through reading program
Wichita State volleyball can clinch AAC with road wins this weekend
Wichita State volleyball can clinch AAC with road wins this weekend
Bigs’ versatility leads Shockers to 18-point victory
Bigs’ versatility leads Shockers to 18-point victory
PHOTOS: WSU Declaws Charleston Cougars in 81 – 62 Victory
PHOTOS: WSU Declaws Charleston Cougars in 81 – 62 Victory
Rod Brown to take redshirt season
Rod Brown to take redshirt season
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Pflugradt: AP pollster who ranked Shockers No. 15 needs to step up his game

    Columns

    Liberal Arts and Sciences needs a hero

  • Pflugradt: AP pollster who ranked Shockers No. 15 needs to step up his game

    Men's Basketball

    Shamet named to Naismith Trophy watch list

  • Pflugradt: AP pollster who ranked Shockers No. 15 needs to step up his game

    Basketball Guide

    Pflugradt: Conference realignment—How do teams typically fare in their inaugural season?

  • Pflugradt: AP pollster who ranked Shockers No. 15 needs to step up his game

    Basketball Guide

    Pflugradt: Will Gregg Marshall ever leave Wichita State?

  • Pflugradt: AP pollster who ranked Shockers No. 15 needs to step up his game

    Basketball Guide

    Two stress fractures won’t define Shocker point guard Landry Shamet

  • Pflugradt: AP pollster who ranked Shockers No. 15 needs to step up his game

    Basketball Guide

    5 players poised for a breakout season

  • Pflugradt: AP pollster who ranked Shockers No. 15 needs to step up his game

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers score four-star point guard Alex Lomax, five others in early signing period

  • Pflugradt: AP pollster who ranked Shockers No. 15 needs to step up his game

    Columns

    Optimism is hurting Tobacco Free Wu & Me

  • Pflugradt: AP pollster who ranked Shockers No. 15 needs to step up his game

    Men's Basketball

    NCAA Tournament favorite? ESPN’s BPI probability rankings say so.

  • Pflugradt: AP pollster who ranked Shockers No. 15 needs to step up his game

    Cross Country

    Cross country finishes middle of the pack in Shockers’ first AAC Tournament