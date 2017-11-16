Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

SGA addresses game-day parking changes

Daniel Caudill, ReporterNovember 15, 2017Leave a Comment

The+Student+Government+Association+discussed+changes+coming+to+men%E2%80%99s+basketball+game-day+parking+at+Wichita+State+during+Wednesday%E2%80%99s+Student+Senate+meeting.
The Student Government Association discussed changes coming to men’s basketball game-day parking at Wichita State during Wednesday’s Student Senate meeting.

The Student Government Association discussed changes coming to men’s basketball game-day parking at Wichita State during Wednesday’s Student Senate meeting.

Selena Favela

Selena Favela

The Student Government Association discussed changes coming to men’s basketball game-day parking at Wichita State during Wednesday’s Student Senate meeting.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student Government Association discussed changes coming to men’s basketball game-day parking at Wichita State during Wednesday’s Student Senate meeting.

Sarah Graham from Campus Parking Services spoke to the senate during public forum, addressing changes such as the availability and increased price of reserved stalls.

“[ A reserved stall] is $275 for the semester,” Graham said. She continued by explaining that people who do not purchase a stall on the first day will receive a refund of $1.80 per day passed since its availability.

In addition to the changes made to reserved stalls for game days, Graham said WSU Parking took steps to improve the process of sending out game-day texts to students, employees, visitors, partners, and owners of reserved stalls.

“[The text message] sends you to the direct site of where you can and cannot park,” Student Advocate Rheanna Pierce said.

The link sent in the text message includes a map that indicates reserved lots in red, ADA parking in teal, and other reserved areas in black. According to the website, “parking improperly in a reserved lot will result in a $150 citation.”

Reminder text messages will be sent out one business day before games to all recipients, as well as an additional alert for students on the day of, Graham said.

Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under News

Wichita State to offer scenario-based active shooter training
Wichita State to offer scenario-based active shooter training
Report of handgun pulled in attempted aggravated robbery at fraternity
Report of handgun pulled in attempted aggravated robbery at fraternity
Faculty Senate raises concerns over “investigative leave”
Faculty Senate raises concerns over “investigative leave”
A quick look at tobacco quit kits
A quick look at tobacco quit kits
Joint senate meeting raises concerns over game day parking, employee benefits
Joint senate meeting raises concerns over game day parking, employee benefits

Other stories filed under Student Government Association

SGA moves to combat rising textbook prices
SGA moves to combat rising textbook prices
SGA withdraws proposal for student organization representation in the Senate
SGA withdraws proposal for student organization representation in the Senate
SGA will require diversity, LGBTQ training next year
SGA will require diversity, LGBTQ training next year
Students advocate for student advocate
Students advocate for student advocate
SGA doubles down on Las Vegas Shooting resolutions
SGA doubles down on Las Vegas Shooting resolutions
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • SGA addresses game-day parking changes

    Campus

    A quick look at tobacco quit kits

  • SGA addresses game-day parking changes

    Campus

    Annual safety walk held to find unsafe spots on campus

  • SGA addresses game-day parking changes

    Local

    ‘Go Back’ graffiti found on remains of burned down restaurant

  • SGA addresses game-day parking changes

    News

    New plaques for campus sculptures

  • SGA addresses game-day parking changes

    Arts & Culture

    Too old for trick-or-treating? Here’s some alternatives

  • SGA addresses game-day parking changes

    News

    SGA withdraws proposal for student organization representation in the Senate

  • SGA addresses game-day parking changes

    Showcase

    Challenging the stigma: Students for concealed carry educate for safety

  • SGA addresses game-day parking changes

    Campus

    The Purple Mile: “No more” to domestic violence

  • SGA addresses game-day parking changes

    Features

    Alumna offers unique café experience

  • SGA addresses game-day parking changes

    Campus

    Wichita State to offer scenario-based active shooter training