SGA addresses game-day parking changes

Selena Favela

The Student Government Association discussed changes coming to men’s basketball game-day parking at Wichita State during Wednesday’s Student Senate meeting.

Sarah Graham from Campus Parking Services spoke to the senate during public forum, addressing changes such as the availability and increased price of reserved stalls.

“[ A reserved stall] is $275 for the semester,” Graham said. She continued by explaining that people who do not purchase a stall on the first day will receive a refund of $1.80 per day passed since its availability.

In addition to the changes made to reserved stalls for game days, Graham said WSU Parking took steps to improve the process of sending out game-day texts to students, employees, visitors, partners, and owners of reserved stalls.

“[The text message] sends you to the direct site of where you can and cannot park,” Student Advocate Rheanna Pierce said.

The link sent in the text message includes a map that indicates reserved lots in red, ADA parking in teal, and other reserved areas in black. According to the website, “parking improperly in a reserved lot will result in a $150 citation.”

Reminder text messages will be sent out one business day before games to all recipients, as well as an additional alert for students on the day of, Graham said.