Shockers say goodbye to Maui, hello to Savannah State

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterNovember 26, 2017Leave a Comment

Shockers celebrate during the second half of the game against UKMC at Koch Arena.

After picking up their first loss of the season at the hands of Notre Dame, the Shocker men’s basketball team returns to Charles Koch Arena Tuesday night.

Wichita State faces unranked Savannah State for the first time in school history.

The Tigers are 2-5 this season with no wins on the road.

Savannah State’s most recent game was a 69-103 loss to Texas Tech. In that game, junior forward John Grant was the leading scorer with 18 points.

He went 4-7 from three in 14 minutes of play.

WSU is 4-1 overall.

In the 66-67 loss to Notre Dame, senior forward Zach Brown led WSU scoring with 14 points, going 4-5 from three in 33 minutes of play.

The Shockers took second place in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational and had three All-Tournament players — sophomore guard Landry Shamet, senior center Shaquille Morris, and senior forward Rashard Kelly.

Tipoff is 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and the game will air on Cox HD 2122.

