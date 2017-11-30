Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Shockers set for top-25 road matchup with Baylor

Ray Strunk, ReporterNovember 30, 2017Leave a Comment

The Wichita State bench reacts to a shot during the Shockers game against Savannah State in Koch Arena.

Matt Crow

The Wichita State men’s basketball team will hit the road for a top-25 matchup with No. 16 Baylor in Waco, Texas, on Saturday.

Head Coach Gregg Marshall announced a home-and-home series between the two teams in April. This will be the first game of the series, with Baylor set to travel to Wichita for a game next season.

Baylor (4-1) is fresh off a 13-point road loss Tuesday to No. 21 Xavier. The Bears started the season with four straight wins, including victories over Wisconsin and Creighton at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City last week.

Big 12 coaches picked the Bears to finish fifth in the conference this season, after a second-place finish last year.

This will be the Shockers’ second top-25 matchup of the season. WSU hasn’t registered a top-25, regular season win since a 67-50 victory over No. 25 Utah on Dec. 12, 2015 — dropping games to No. 10 Louisville and no. 24 Michigan State last season and No. 13 Notre Dame last week. 

According to Ken Pomeroy, the Shockers have a 57% chance of winning Saturday.

