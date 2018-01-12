Shockers’ unselfish play leads to 35-point blowout over Pirates

Wichita State guard Austin Reaves passes the ball around Arkansas State forward Morgan McKay during the first half in Koch arena

No. 5 Wichita State did not take it easy on East Carolina on their home court. The Shockers advanced to 4-0 in The American after defeating The Pirates by 35.

Going into the matchup with East Carolina, Wichita State knew their biggest challenge would be from the three.

Facing the best 3-point defense in The American, The Shockers had to adjust their offense after going 2-13 from behind the arc early into the game.

The Pirates have not allowed more than nine threes from an opponent so far this season. They held The Shockers to exactly that.

Although Wichita State only hit 9-22 from the three, overall they shot 59 percent and held East Carolina to 40 percent.

11 of the 14 Shockers got on the board, and 51 of Wichita State’s 95 points were from the bench.

Senior center Rauno Nurger finished as the leading scorer with 14 points, then junior forward Markis McDuffie and senior center Shaquille Morris finished right behind with 12.

Sophomore guard Landry Shamet had a double-double and set a new career-best for assists. He finished with 11 points and 11 assists.

Shamet wasn’t the only one setting new bests when it comes to sharing the ball, the game was a new best for the entire team as well.

In their most unselfish game of the season, The Shockers set a new season-high for assists, with 32 assists on 38 field goals.

The Shockers also forced 15 turnovers and converted that into 28 points.

Wichita State now has a half-game lead in the standings for first in The American. Cincinnati is also undefeated in the conference but do not play until Saturday.

Wichita State heads to Oklahoma on Saturday to face their conference rival, Tulsa. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPNU.