Houston hands Shockers second-straight conference loss

Houston defeated No. 7 Wichita State 73-59.

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterJanuary 20, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly drives past a Houston defender Thursday in Koch Arena.

No. 7 Wichita State hasn’t lost consecutive conference games since the 2012-13 season.

Until today.

Unranked Houston handed The Shockers their second-straight conference loss. This was Houston’s first top-10 win since 1996.

Houston started with an early lead and was able to sustain it for the entirety of the game.

The Shockers couldn’t seem to get any shots to fall, especially with Houston double-team defense.

Wichita State only made eight field goals in the first half, and four of those were from senior center Shaquille Morris.

Overall, The Shockers shot 33 percent from the field and 20 percent from the three.

Morris was Wichita State’s leading scorer with 12 points. Senior guard Conner Frankamp finished with nine and junior forward Markis McDuffie finished with eight.

The Shockers, who average 12.1 turnovers per game, committed 11 at the half. They finished with 18 allowing Houston to convert that into points.

The American’s leading scorer, Houston’s Rob Gray, was held to 13 points in the previous meeting with The Shockers.

This time around, Gray was not able to be contained  finishing with 24 points, four assists, and three rebounds.

Today’s loss snapped the nation’s longest road winning streak of 11 and was The Shockers’ first road loss since Jan. 14 of last year at Illinois State.

Wichita State returns to Koch Arena to face UCF for the first time this season. Tipoff is at 8 p.m.

