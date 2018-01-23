ALERT: Two men pulled over, asked female student to ‘come with us’ on 17th Street

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A female student was approached by two men as she crossed 17th Street just south of Wichita State’s campus Tuesday afternoon. They pulled over in a silver, four passenger vehicle and asked the female “You doin’ all right? You should come with us. Do you have a boyfriend? You should come with us.”

According to the female, the two men, who she identified as black males, “pulled around a couple times and kept asking the same questions.” She said the driver has a “scruffy beard” and the passenger has eye glasses.

The incident was reported to university police. If approached by the car, students should immediately contact UPD at 316-978-3450.

Another report of “a male in a vehicle attempting to get a female in his vehicle” was issued by university police around 1 p.m. Monday. The Sunflower does not know at this time if the vehicles have the same description.