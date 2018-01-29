Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

ODI’s Phenomenal Women Awards open for nominations

Chance Swaim, Editor in ChiefJanuary 29, 20181 Comment

Christine Schneikart-Luebbe (left), and Misha Nazir were two of the 2017 Phenomenal Women Award recipients.

Christine Schneikart-Luebbe (left), and Misha Nazir were two of the 2017 Phenomenal Women Award recipients.

If you know a phenomenal woman at Wichita State, you can help them gain recognition for their accomplishments and contributions to Wichita State and society.

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion has opened the nomination for the “Phenomenal Women” awards, which are open to students, employees, faculty and staff of Wichita State.

Last year’s winners were Christine Schneikart-Luebbe, Misha Nazir, Risa Rehmert, and Johnnie Thompson.

To see requirements and nominate somone, visit wichita.edu/phenomenal by Feb. 9.

1 Comment
  • Real Shocker

    So were the other three winners forced out like Christine was last year? Pretty interesting that she gets this award and then she is forced to resign for nothing other than being hired by Gene Hughes a couple decades ago. Bardo and his yard gnomes didn’t like that.

    [Reply]

