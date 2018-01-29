ODI’s Phenomenal Women Awards open for nominations
If you know a phenomenal woman at Wichita State, you can help them gain recognition for their accomplishments and contributions to Wichita State and society.
The Office of Diversity and Inclusion has opened the nomination for the “Phenomenal Women” awards, which are open to students, employees, faculty and staff of Wichita State.
Last year’s winners were Christine Schneikart-Luebbe, Misha Nazir, Risa Rehmert, and Johnnie Thompson.
To see requirements and nominate somone, visit wichita.edu/phenomenal by Feb. 9.