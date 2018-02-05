Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Ron Baker’s 2017-18 NBA season ends prematurely due to shoulder injury

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterFebruary 5, 2018Leave a Comment

New York Knick shooting guard Ron Baker walks to the locker room after loosing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their season opener. Baker played for Wichita State from 2012-2016 and was part of the Final Four team his freshman year.

Former Wichita State star Ron Baker is out for the remainder of the 2017-18 NBA season due to having to undergo shoulder surgery.

Baker’s injury happened during last Tuesday’s game against the Nets when he was inadvertently kicked by the Nets’ DeMarre Carroll. Baker suffered a shoulder dislocation and a torn labrum.

The Knicks shooting guard will have to have arthroscopic shoulder stabilization surgery on his right shoulder on Wednesday.

The expected recovery time is four to six months, which causes Baker to miss the remainder of the season.

Baker averaged 13.3 minutes per game in the 2017-18 season and averaged 2.4 points per game, one rebound per game, and 1.6 assists per game.

Baker played in 29 games this season and scored 71 points, had 26 steals, 47 assists, and six blocks.

