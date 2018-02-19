Shockers snap the nation’s longest home winning streak

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A two point lead and 13 seconds was the only thing standing in between The Shockers and a shot at a share of the conference title.

No. 19 Wichita State snagged their first road win over an AP top-5 opponent since 1964 with an upset over No. 5 Cincinnati.

“We’ve had some nice wins but this is probably the best,” Head Coach Gregg Marshall said.

The Shockers’ four-point win snapped the nation’s longest home win streak of 39 games.

Sophomore guard Austin Reaves said their mentality for road games is to stick together as a team, which will ultimately lead to their success.

“This is just what we do, we stick together on the road,” Reaves said. “Stick together and good things will come out of it.”

Sophomore guard Landry Shamet agrees on that mentality for road games, but he especially enjoys playing on the road. Shamet said the opposing team’s crowd motivates him.

“I love playing on the road. I love the hostility, knowing everybody in the building hates you and want you to lose,” Shamet said. “It just gets me going.”

Going into the game, Shamet channeled that motivation and helped The Shockers get an early lead. By the half, Wichita State had a two-point lead over Cincinnati.

The Shockers were able to hold onto their lead the entirety of the second half, but The Bearcats cut their lead to two for the first time of the half with just 13 seconds remaining.

Cincinnati was able to close the gap with a 6-0 run in the final moments of the game.

The Shockers answered with back-to-back long passes good for a dunk by senior center Shaquille Morris and Reaves.

Wichita State capitalized on their shooting success which allowed The Shockers to maintain their lead for all of the second half. Wichita State, who averages a 48 percent field goal percentage, shot 53 percent overall.

“I think we played tremendously tough and hard,” Shamet said. “We executed offensively, we did everything we felt we had to do to beat them on the offensive end.”

Cincinnati leads The American in three-point defense. The allow only 6.2 threes per game and hold their opponents to .303 shooting percentage from deep.

The Shockers were able to fight through The Bearcats’ conference-best defense making eight from deep. Wichita State shot 44 percent from the three—well above The Bearcats’ three-point defense average.

Wichita State forced 13 turnovers from Cincinnati and converted them into 22 points. The Shockers also had nine offensive rebounds allowing for 12 second-chance points.

Shamet was the leading scorer for The Shockers with 19 points, hitting 3-6 from deep. Shamet also committed five turnovers but added five assists.

Reaves and Morris were the only other Shockers with double-digit points. Reaves had 12 points and went 5-8 on field goals and Morris finished with 13 points and shot 56 percent from the field.

Senior forward Zach Brown became the 100th player in school history to participate in 100 wins, joining senior forward Rashard Kelly and Morris who hit that milestone earlier in the season.

Wichita State is within a game of first-place in The American with four more games to play.

Marshall said the team is already in “March form” in the way the team is playing, their mental state, and the energy they bring every single day.

“When you see the energy and love that’s in that locker room and how vibrant they are at this point, it makes it all worthwhile,” Marshall said. “It’s really cool to see.”

The Shockers return to Koch Arena to face Tulane on Wednesday. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcasted on CBS Sports.

Slideshow • 24 Photos Matt Crow Wichita State guard Austin Reaves looks around a Cincinnati defender Sunday against Cincinnati.