Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Morris named The American Player of the Week

Aliyah Funschelle, ReporterFebruary 19, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita+State+forward+Darral+Willis+Jr.+and+Wichita+State+center+Shaquille+Morris+celebrate+after+a+play+Temple+Owls+during+the+second+half+at+Koch+Arena.
Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. and Wichita State center Shaquille Morris celebrate after a play Temple Owls during the second half at Koch Arena.

Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. and Wichita State center Shaquille Morris celebrate after a play Temple Owls during the second half at Koch Arena.

Brian Hayes

Brian Hayes

Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. and Wichita State center Shaquille Morris celebrate after a play Temple Owls during the second half at Koch Arena.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






After helping The Shockers to a 2-0 week, senior center Shaquille Morris was named The American Player of the Week.

On Thursday, Morris was the driving force behind The Shockers’ comeback from a 14-point deficit in their win over Temple.

Morris finished with a double-double with 23 points and  a career-best 13 rebounds.

In Sunday’s win over previously No. 5 Cincinnati, Morris added 13 points, two blocks, two steals, and three rebounds.

Over the last week, Morris shot 14/19 from the field and 50 percent from the three.

In addition to Morris’ conference honor, Wichita State was named the NCAA’s Team of the Week by Andy Katz. The Shockers also moved up six spots in the AP Poll to No. 13.

Wichita State hosts Tulane on Wednesday. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcasted on CBS Sports.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

Shockers snap the nation’s longest home winning streak
Shockers snap the nation’s longest home winning streak
Wichita State faces “a whole new animal” on Sunday
Wichita State faces “a whole new animal” on Sunday
PHOTOS: Temple toppled by Shocks 93-86
PHOTOS: Temple toppled by Shocks 93-86
Shockers dig out of 14-point hole to get revenge on Temple
Shockers dig out of 14-point hole to get revenge on Temple
‘Now’s the time’ for Shocker seniors to take it up a notch
‘Now’s the time’ for Shocker seniors to take it up a notch

Other stories filed under Sports

Shockers snap the nation’s longest home winning streak
Shockers snap the nation’s longest home winning streak
Wichita State faces “a whole new animal” on Sunday
Wichita State faces “a whole new animal” on Sunday
PHOTOS: Temple toppled by Shocks 93-86
PHOTOS: Temple toppled by Shocks 93-86
Shockers dig out of 14-point hole to get revenge on Temple
Shockers dig out of 14-point hole to get revenge on Temple
‘Now’s the time’ for Shocker seniors to take it up a notch
‘Now’s the time’ for Shocker seniors to take it up a notch
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Morris named The American Player of the Week

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers snap the nation’s longest home winning streak

  • Morris named The American Player of the Week

    Men's Basketball

    Wichita State faces “a whole new animal” on Sunday

  • Morris named The American Player of the Week

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers dig out of 14-point hole to get revenge on Temple

  • Morris named The American Player of the Week

    Men's Basketball

    ‘Now’s the time’ for Shocker seniors to take it up a notch

  • Morris named The American Player of the Week

    Sports

    Bessard drops career-high 38 points in win over Temple

  • Morris named The American Player of the Week

    Men's Basketball

    Shamet makes final 30 for Naismith Award

  • Morris named The American Player of the Week

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers’ unselfish play ‘a thing to marvel at’

  • Morris named The American Player of the Week

    Men's Basketball

    ‘Shooters shoot:’ Shocker guards ignite 21-point win over UConn

  • Morris named The American Player of the Week

    Sports

    Shockers fall to No. 1 UConn by 81 points; Second largest margin of victory in women’s DI NCAA history

  • Morris named The American Player of the Week

    Men's Basketball

    Shockers going for season sweep of Huskies on Saturday