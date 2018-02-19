Morris named The American Player of the Week

Wichita State forward Darral Willis Jr. and Wichita State center Shaquille Morris celebrate after a play Temple Owls during the second half at Koch Arena.

After helping The Shockers to a 2-0 week, senior center Shaquille Morris was named The American Player of the Week.

On Thursday, Morris was the driving force behind The Shockers’ comeback from a 14-point deficit in their win over Temple.

Morris finished with a double-double with 23 points and a career-best 13 rebounds.

In Sunday’s win over previously No. 5 Cincinnati, Morris added 13 points, two blocks, two steals, and three rebounds.

Over the last week, Morris shot 14/19 from the field and 50 percent from the three.

In addition to Morris’ conference honor, Wichita State was named the NCAA’s Team of the Week by Andy Katz. The Shockers also moved up six spots in the AP Poll to No. 13.

Wichita State hosts Tulane on Wednesday. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcasted on CBS Sports.