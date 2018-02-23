Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Wichita State can clinch top spot in the American if they win out

Evan Pflugradt, Opinion EditorFebruary 22, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita+State+center+Shaquille+Morris+points+at+the+rim+after+a+foul+Sunday+against+Cincinnati.
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris points at the rim after a foul Sunday against Cincinnati.

Wichita State center Shaquille Morris points at the rim after a foul Sunday against Cincinnati.

Matt Crow

Matt Crow

Wichita State center Shaquille Morris points at the rim after a foul Sunday against Cincinnati.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Wichita State’s quest for the top spot in the American Athletic Conference just got a little easier.

Memphis (17-11; 8-7) defeated Houston (21-6; 11-4) Thursday night at Memphis, 91-85. Now with four losses in conference play, Houston sits a game back off Cincinnati and WSU with three regular-season games left to play.

If Cincinnati and WSU each win the next two games, they’ll compete for the American title on March 4 at Koch Arena. Should WSU win that game, they’d tie Cincinnati with a 15-3 conference record; WSU would claim the top spot in the American owning the tie-breaker, a 2-0 record against the Bearcats.

Matt Crow
Wichita State guard Landry Shamet fights for the ball Sunday against Cincinnati.

WSU is currently riding a five-game winning streak. Cincinnati defeated Connecticut after the Shockers snapped their 16-game winning streak and 39-game home court winning streak.

Cincinnati was projected the preseason favorite to win the American by AAC coaches by a single vote.

The top four finishers in the AAC earn a bye in the first day of the conference tournament in Orlando.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

VanVleet possibly under federal investigation for receiving money while at WSU
VanVleet possibly under federal investigation for receiving money while at WSU
Shamet’s absence showcases Shockers’ depth
Shamet’s absence showcases Shockers’ depth
PHOTOS: Lowtide for Tulane Green Wave Men’s Basketball as they fall 93-86 to Shockers.
PHOTOS: Lowtide for Tulane Green Wave Men’s Basketball as they fall 93-86 to Shockers.
How Wichita State can clinch The American title
How Wichita State can clinch The American title
Marshall to coach against one of his favorite childhood players
Marshall to coach against one of his favorite childhood players

Other stories filed under Sports

VanVleet possibly under federal investigation for receiving money while at WSU
VanVleet possibly under federal investigation for receiving money while at WSU
Shamet’s absence showcases Shockers’ depth
Shamet’s absence showcases Shockers’ depth
PHOTOS: Lowtide for Tulane Green Wave Men’s Basketball as they fall 93-86 to Shockers.
PHOTOS: Lowtide for Tulane Green Wave Men’s Basketball as they fall 93-86 to Shockers.
How Wichita State can clinch The American title
How Wichita State can clinch The American title
Marshall to coach against one of his favorite childhood players
Marshall to coach against one of his favorite childhood players
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Wichita State can clinch top spot in the American if they win out

    Columns

    Pflugradt: Athletic Department’s decision could wipe out college tradition

  • Wichita State can clinch top spot in the American if they win out

    Crime

    Bank of America adjacent to Wichita State campus robbed

  • Wichita State can clinch top spot in the American if they win out

    Men's Basketball

    How Wichita State can clinch The American title

  • Wichita State can clinch top spot in the American if they win out

    Columns

    Pflugradt: Cookie season is upon us—Caramel deLites continue to show out in Girl Scout cookie battle

  • Wichita State can clinch top spot in the American if they win out

    Columns

    #JusticeForBrian opens dialogue on the parking garage’s odd class of rules

  • Wichita State can clinch top spot in the American if they win out

    Editorials

    Editorial: We stand with The Lantern

  • Wichita State can clinch top spot in the American if they win out

    Sports

    Former Shocker turns ball-spinning hobby into career with Harlem Globetrotters

  • Wichita State can clinch top spot in the American if they win out

    Columns

    Pflugradt: When the world slows down

  • Wichita State can clinch top spot in the American if they win out

    Columns

    Pflugradt: Time for Terrible Tom to meet Father Time

  • Wichita State can clinch top spot in the American if they win out

    Men's Basketball

    Grading Wichita State at midway through conference play