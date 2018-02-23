Wichita State can clinch top spot in the American if they win out
Wichita State’s quest for the top spot in the American Athletic Conference just got a little easier.
Memphis (17-11; 8-7) defeated Houston (21-6; 11-4) Thursday night at Memphis, 91-85. Now with four losses in conference play, Houston sits a game back off Cincinnati and WSU with three regular-season games left to play.
If Cincinnati and WSU each win the next two games, they’ll compete for the American title on March 4 at Koch Arena. Should WSU win that game, they’d tie Cincinnati with a 15-3 conference record; WSU would claim the top spot in the American owning the tie-breaker, a 2-0 record against the Bearcats.
WSU is currently riding a five-game winning streak. Cincinnati defeated Connecticut after the Shockers snapped their 16-game winning streak and 39-game home court winning streak.
Cincinnati was projected the preseason favorite to win the American by AAC coaches by a single vote.
The top four finishers in the AAC earn a bye in the first day of the conference tournament in Orlando.
