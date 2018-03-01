Brown to try out for U.S. National Team this weekend

Wichita State outside hitter Tabitha Brown (10) spikes the ball agasint two Iowa State players during the match in Koch Arena on Sunday afternoon. (Sept. 17, 2017)

Tabitha Brown, a junior outside hitter for the Shockers, will travel to Colorado this weekend to try out for the U.S. National Volleyball Team.

The tryouts take place March 2-4 and will be held at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

Brown is one of 230 athletes from 90 colleges across the country. The athletes are competing for spots on both the U.S. Women’s National Team and the U.S. Collegiate National Team program.

Brown is one of 60 outside hitters that are trying out, along with 49 middles, 48 liberos, 43 setters and 30 opposites.

In her junior season, Brown hit .268 with 385 kills, 10 assists, five service aces, 201 digs, seven solo blocks and 48 block assists.

Brown was named an honorable mention AVCA All-American, honorable mention All-American by Volleyball Magazine and Prep Volleyball, first team all-conference, honorable mention all-region, and was named to the all-tournament team at the LUV Invitational in the 2017 season.

A press release from Wichita State Athletics stated how the tryouts are ran and what being on the team entails:

The tryout will involve four sessions with three waves per session. Friday’s first session goes from 2-8 p.m. MT, while Saturday’s sessions are at 8 a.m. (focus on serve/receive and individual work) and 2 p.m. (middle-centered and out-of-system focus). The final session on Sunday begins at 7:30 a.m. MT with tournament style play, along with 16-18 athletes selected by the U.S. Women’s National Team staff to participate in a “USA” training session. The Sunday session will wrap up at 10:30 a.m. MT.

All sessions minus the USA training session on Sunday morning will be streamed live. USA Volleyball will use #USAVtryout as the event hashtag for photos, notes, quotes and stories posted to its social media platforms Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram under the handle @usavolleyball.

Selected athletes for the U.S. Women’s National Team may begin their training in Anaheim, California, as early as the spring of 2018, or when an athlete’s scholastic or professional club season has concluded.

The U.S. Collegiate National Team program has three competition options:

U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team – May 20-31, CNT Asia (International)

U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team – July 4-15, CNT Europe (International)

U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team – June 22-July 1, CNT-Detroit, Michigan (Domestic)

Selections for the U.S. Collegiate National Teams will be made by the end of March.