Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Svaty rolls out pro-choice running mate despite anti-abortion voting history

Matthew Kelly, Editor in ChiefMay 17, 2018Leave a Comment

Democratic+gubernatorial+candidate+Josh+Svaty+speaks+to+supporters+Thursday+at+Reverie+Coffee+Roasters.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Svaty speaks to supporters Thursday at Reverie Coffee Roasters.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Svaty speaks to supporters Thursday at Reverie Coffee Roasters.

Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Svaty speaks to supporters Thursday at Reverie Coffee Roasters.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Josh Svaty introduced supporters to his running mate, Katrina Lewison, at Reverie Coffee Roasters Thursday morning.

Lewison’s addition to the ticket as a vocally pro-choice Iraq combat veteran appears to be a move to the left for Svaty, a centrist with an anti-abortion voting history in the Kansas Legislature.

Democrat James Thompson, a candidate for Kansas’s 4th Congressional District, asked Svaty and Lewison how they plan to reconcile their ideological differences to protect women’s rights.

“One of the big issues in Wichita that a lot of women are concerned about is your voting record in the past on abortion,” Thompson said. “And what do you two plan to do as a team to make sure women’s rights are protected here in this state?”

Lewison was quick to respond.

“Well, I can say quite simply that I am pro-choice and this is something that is very —” Lewison started before the crowd’s applause drowned her out. “I think that something that Josh and I are both committed to is extending women’s access to quality healthcare all across the state.”

“This is deeply personal to me,” Lewison said. “I learned long ago to speak up for myself and the rights of my body, and that’s what I’m teaching my daughters as well.”

Svaty was then asked to respond to the same question. He said he chose Lewison as a running mate partially to send a message to Democrats.

“I also wanted to demonstrate to a lot of people within the Democratic party that I look for and like to align myself with powerful, assertive women,” Svaty said.

“It’s important to have a strong voice for those issues, and arguably, any man opining on those issues is outside of what he knows best.”

At a news conference in Topeka Wednesday, Svaty said he would veto any new restrictions on women’s reproductive rights.

After the event, Thompson said Democrats need to move forward with a progressive, pro-abortion-rights platform, but that women’s rights extend beyond one issue.

“I think it’s ridiculous to say that just because a person is a pro-life candidate, that they can’t be supportive of other women’s issues,” Thompson said. “I think that for me, that ultimate issue is allowing a woman control over her own body, and we need to make sure that that is supported as much as possible. If a candidate doesn’t support that and they make it through the primary, then we need to look at the other issues that we can advance on.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing what the other candidates have to say, because I’m not endorsing anyone at this point,” Thompson said.

Kansas House Minority Leader Jim Ward recently dropped out of the race, but Topeka Sen. Laura Kelly and former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer remain in contention for the Democratic nomination. This is the first contested Democratic gubernatorial primary in 20 years.

 

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under News

Wichita State receives $12 million gift from oilman, wife
Wichita State receives $12 million gift from oilman, wife
Asbestos removal begins at Fairmount Towers next week
Asbestos removal begins at Fairmount Towers next week
Muma named Wichita State’s provost
Muma named Wichita State’s provost
Bardo: ‘Do we wish we were an elite little liberal arts college?’
Bardo: ‘Do we wish we were an elite little liberal arts college?’
Kansas Legislature passes bill requiring open student fees deliberations
Kansas Legislature passes bill requiring open student fees deliberations

Other stories filed under Politics

Kansas Legislature passes bill requiring open student fees deliberations
Kansas Legislature passes bill requiring open student fees deliberations
Hungate talks transgender issues, education at GOP state convention
Hungate talks transgender issues, education at GOP state convention
President Bardo talks innovation with U.S. Congress
President Bardo talks innovation with U.S. Congress
Independent candidate for Kansas governor to host meet-and-greet in Wichita
Independent candidate for Kansas governor to host meet-and-greet in Wichita
“Hear Our Vote:” Women’s March on Air Capital takes to City Hall
“Hear Our Vote:” Women’s March on Air Capital takes to City Hall
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Svaty rolls out pro-choice running mate despite anti-abortion voting history

    Campus

    Wichita State receives $12 million gift from oilman, wife

  • Svaty rolls out pro-choice running mate despite anti-abortion voting history

    Softball

    Shocker softball back in NCAA tournament

  • Svaty rolls out pro-choice running mate despite anti-abortion voting history

    Campus

    Asbestos removal begins at Fairmount Towers next week

  • Svaty rolls out pro-choice running mate despite anti-abortion voting history

    Campus

    Muma named Wichita State’s provost

  • Svaty rolls out pro-choice running mate despite anti-abortion voting history

    Features

    ‘Damaged goods’ editor speaks truth to power

  • Svaty rolls out pro-choice running mate despite anti-abortion voting history

    Columns

    Kelly: Innovation—A concept or a mindset?

  • Svaty rolls out pro-choice running mate despite anti-abortion voting history

    Editorials

    Kelly: Follow the governor’s lead on transparency

  • Svaty rolls out pro-choice running mate despite anti-abortion voting history

    News

    President Bardo talks innovation with U.S. Congress

  • Svaty rolls out pro-choice running mate despite anti-abortion voting history

    Columns

    Kelly: Vizzini’s paid leave isn’t in Wichita State’s best interest

  • Svaty rolls out pro-choice running mate despite anti-abortion voting history

    Campus

    Jeff Jarman: from national champion debater to leader, ‘not just for the Elliott School, but for the community and the university’