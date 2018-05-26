Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Kelly promises to investigate Innovation Campus if elected governor

Matthew Kelly, Editor in ChiefMay 26, 2018Leave a Comment

Brian Hayes

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Laura Kelly spoke to supporters in Wichita Friday, voicing her concerns with Innovation Campus and decrying privatization in state government.

The Kansas Senate minority whip, who was joined at Milkfloat by her running mate and Senate colleague Lynn Rogers, spent half an hour answering questions from the audience on such issues as gun control, marijuana reform, and transparency.

When asked about transparency in state government and higher education, Kelly said she would investigate public-private partnerships on Innovation Campus as governor.

“I want to address one concern with that Innovation Campus,” Kelly said. “My biggest concern is that we are building a private school on public land.”

“We will investigate that when I am governor,” Kelly said.

Rogers told The Wichita Eagle in March that the way projects are managed on Innovation Campus seems like a “work-around” to bypass public discussion and accountability.

Rogers, who represents District 25 in Wichita, authored a provisio to the recently passed budget bill requiring state universities to conduct student fees deliberations publicly. He told The Sunflower that the requirement was written in response to the Febuary incident at Wichita State when reporters were barred entry from a meeting at which representatives from student government and the university discussed the allocation of between $9.5 million and $9.84 million in student fees.

“There are some major concerns and I do think it’s an issue of transparency and following state law,” Rogers said Friday.

Kelly made it clear her skepticism of privatization goes beyond just Innovation Campus.

“One of the things that concerns me the most about what has happened over the last eight years is the number of deals that have been cut behind closed doors with private industry,” Kelly said. “We have privatized so much our state government.”

Kelly cited the foster care system and the Medicaid program as examples of privatization projects the state legislature has had little control over. She characterized Kansas’s outsourcing of Medicaid to three for-profit, out-of-state insurance companies as “nothing but a mess” for providers and patients.

“We know that we are shipping money outside the state that’s not being used for Kansans,” Kelly said. “It will take some time because we have some contractual issues to deal with, but you can trust that that will be one of the things that we look at is how we move that from the private, for-profit world back into the quasi-governmental entity non-profit.”

The 68-year-old said she hopes to ultimately move away from such private contracts at the state level when possible.

When I’m governor, what we’re going to do is put all those contracts on the table and lay it out, look at them, and where we can and where we should, we’re going to move away from those.”

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Politics

Svaty rolls out pro-choice running mate despite anti-abortion voting history
Svaty rolls out pro-choice running mate despite anti-abortion voting history
Kansas Legislature passes bill requiring open student fees deliberations
Kansas Legislature passes bill requiring open student fees deliberations
Hungate talks transgender issues, education at GOP state convention
Hungate talks transgender issues, education at GOP state convention
President Bardo talks innovation with U.S. Congress
President Bardo talks innovation with U.S. Congress
Independent candidate for Kansas governor to host meet-and-greet in Wichita
Independent candidate for Kansas governor to host meet-and-greet in Wichita

Other stories filed under Showcase

Wichita State receives $12 million gift from oilman, wife
Wichita State receives $12 million gift from oilman, wife
Column: Questions about conflicts of interest on Innovation Campus set the tone for this year
Column: Questions about conflicts of interest on Innovation Campus set the tone for this year
Muma named Wichita State’s provost
Muma named Wichita State’s provost
Shockers complete 2018-2019 roster with West Virginia transfer
Shockers complete 2018-2019 roster with West Virginia transfer
Kansas Legislature passes bill requiring open student fees deliberations
Kansas Legislature passes bill requiring open student fees deliberations
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Kelly promises to investigate Innovation Campus if elected governor

    News

    Svaty rolls out pro-choice running mate despite anti-abortion voting history

  • Kelly promises to investigate Innovation Campus if elected governor

    Campus

    Wichita State receives $12 million gift from oilman, wife

  • Kelly promises to investigate Innovation Campus if elected governor

    Softball

    Shocker softball back in NCAA tournament

  • Kelly promises to investigate Innovation Campus if elected governor

    Campus

    Asbestos removal begins at Fairmount Towers next week

  • Kelly promises to investigate Innovation Campus if elected governor

    Campus

    Muma named Wichita State’s provost

  • Kelly promises to investigate Innovation Campus if elected governor

    Features

    ‘Damaged goods’ editor speaks truth to power

  • Kelly promises to investigate Innovation Campus if elected governor

    Columns

    Kelly: Innovation—A concept or a mindset?

  • Kelly promises to investigate Innovation Campus if elected governor

    Editorials

    Kelly: Follow the governor’s lead on transparency

  • Kelly promises to investigate Innovation Campus if elected governor

    News

    President Bardo talks innovation with U.S. Congress

  • Kelly promises to investigate Innovation Campus if elected governor

    Columns

    Kelly: Vizzini’s paid leave isn’t in Wichita State’s best interest