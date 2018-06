Freddy's Frozen Custard and Panda Express will replace Chartwells food retailers Mondo Subs and Sono on the first floor of the Rhatigan Student Center.

The Wichita State cheerleading team stunts outside of a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

The Wichita State cheerleading team stunts outside of a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Wichita State will add Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Panda Express to the list of on-campus food options this fall.

Freddy’s and Panda Express will replace Chartwells food retailers Mondo Subs and Sono on the first floor of the Rhatigan Student Center.

The two new retailers are expected to open ahead of the fall semester.