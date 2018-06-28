WSU announces director for new Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance

Christine Taylor, Title IX coordinator for Marquette University, has been named director of Wichita State’s new Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance, according to a university news release. She will assume the role August 13.

According to the release, the new department will focus on “advancing equal opportunity and inclusion, eliminating harassment and discrimination based on a protected class, and cultivating the benefits of diversity within the university.” The Title IX and Equal Opportunity offices will be housed within the OIEC.

Taylor, a Valparaiso University School of Law graduate who also has a postgraduate law degree in dispute resolution, has a “strong record of designing, implementing and administering tailored policies and procedures in (Office for Civil Rights) compliance and Title IX,” the release said.

Anna Lanier, deputy chief of staff in the president’s office, said Taylor “brings a wealth of experience and significant leadership skills to the position.”

“Most importantly, she resonates strongly with the commitment of WSU to provide a safe and inclusive environment for its students, faculty and staff,” Lanier said in the release.

The first task for Taylor’s new position, the release said, will be developing a plan for the structure and staffing of the office.