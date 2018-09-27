Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop coming to campus next summer

Andrew Linnabary, Digital Managing EditorSeptember 27, 2018Leave a Comment

Fuzzy's Taco Shop logo

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is coming to campus next summer.

The taco chain announced Thursday plans to open a restaurant in Braeburn Square, the new retail complex near the 21st and Oliver corner of campus.

“Braeburn Square is going to be a great location for Fuzzy’s and I think WSU folks are going to be happy with our food and fun atmosphere,” Fuzzy’s franchisee Trace Welch said in a news release. “The developers and university have planned Braeburn Square as a great destination, with one of the best patio spaces I’ve seen anywhere.”

The restaurant will be about 4,200 square feet inside, with bar and table seating, and seating room for about 180 people. It will be located next to the Shocker Store, which will have a grand opening Friday.

Fuzzy’s is expected to open in early summer 2019.

About the Writer
Andrew Linnabary, Reporter
Andrew Linnabary is the 2018-2019 Digital Managing Editor of The Sunflower. He is a senior studying journalism and minoring in English. Linnabary is from Wichita, Kansas. After graduation, he plans to pursue a career in journalism.
