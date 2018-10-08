Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Wichita City Councilmen talk importance of voting for students

Drake Robinson, ReporterOctober 7, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita City Councilmen James Clendenin and Brandon Johnson spoke to a handful of students in the Rhatigan Student Center Friday about why it is important to vote.

Clendenin said citizens should vote in local elections if they want city councils and county commission boards to represent their interests. Clendenin stated that, “whether the decisions are right or not,” most “politicians make decisions based on the areas that are actually going to vote.”

Johnson elaborated on why students in particular should vote.

“People are making decisions for the next 30 or 40 years” right now that affect young people. He said students must be heard and have a seat at the table in decision-making.

Johnson spoke about Wichita’s aquatics plan, which he has tried to engage elementary and middle school students on to get their opinions. The Wichita City Council will have to make an upcoming decision on whether to “build water parks or keep swimming pools,” he said. Johnson said he wants younger citizens who regularly go swimming to give their input on this decision before the city council votes.

Both councilmen stuck around the student center to answer questions and talk to students.

Clendenin represents Wichita’s Third District on the city council and Johnson represents Wichita’s First District. Wichita State is located in the First District.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Local

60 years after Dockum sit-in, alumnus reflects on desegregating Wichita lunch counters
60 years after Dockum sit-in, alumnus reflects on desegregating Wichita lunch counters
Record-high homicide rate, violent crimes addressed at community meeting
Record-high homicide rate, violent crimes addressed at community meeting
Shock Stop — What your Shocker ID can do for you
Shock Stop — What your Shocker ID can do for you
PHOTOS: Lucas Hernandez memorialized
PHOTOS: Lucas Hernandez memorialized
WSU cease-and-desist letter ends Butler’s bid for downtown culinary program
WSU cease-and-desist letter ends Butler’s bid for downtown culinary program

Other stories filed under News

President of local NAACP chapter named WSU director of Military and Veteran Services
President of local NAACP chapter named WSU director of Military and Veteran Services
Housing proposal for next year features across-the-board rate increases for on-campus living
Housing proposal for next year features across-the-board rate increases for on-campus living
Final WSU engineering dean candidate wants to execute, envision, and excite
Final WSU engineering dean candidate wants to execute, envision, and excite
Wichita State memorializes plane crash that left 31 dead
Wichita State memorializes plane crash that left 31 dead
WSU receives $813,000 grant to boost minority STEM enrollment
WSU receives $813,000 grant to boost minority STEM enrollment
Navigate Right
Navigate Left