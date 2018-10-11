Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Cincinnati volleyball brings offensive firepower

Marshall Sunner, ReporterOctober 10, 2018Leave a Comment

Tulane%27s+Makala+Heidelberg+spikes+towards+Wichita+State%27s+defense+during+their+game+on+Friday+evening+at+Koch+Arena.+%28Sept.+21%2C+2018%29
Tulane's Makala Heidelberg spikes towards Wichita State's defense during their game on Friday evening at Koch Arena. (Sept. 21, 2018)

Tulane's Makala Heidelberg spikes towards Wichita State's defense during their game on Friday evening at Koch Arena. (Sept. 21, 2018)

Joseph Barringhaus

Joseph Barringhaus

Tulane's Makala Heidelberg spikes towards Wichita State's defense during their game on Friday evening at Koch Arena. (Sept. 21, 2018)

Advertisement

Shocker volleyball will face an expert in kills this weekend.

Cincinnati junior Jordan Thompson leads the nation with six kills per set. She has 431 kills this season.

Thompson, a 6-4 outside hitter, was the American Athletic Conference player of the year in 2016. She’s been AAC offensive player of the week four times this season. Thompson redshirted last season.

Wichita State will face both Cincinnati and East Carolina, teams at the top of the AAC’s standings, this weekend at Koch Arena. East Carolina (12-4, 4-1) is tied for second in the conference, and Cincinnati (14-4, 5-0) is tied for first place with Central Florida. UCF defeated WSU Sunday in four sets.

WSU (8-8, 3-2) was projected to win the conference, according to AAC coaches. WSU finished one vote ahead of Cincinnati in the AAC’s preseason poll.

 

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: ,

About the Writer
Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Sports

WSU Coach Bredbenner: softball is ‘moving in the right direction’
WSU Coach Bredbenner: softball is ‘moving in the right direction’
Butts wipes WSU from list, commits to Mississippi State
Butts wipes WSU from list, commits to Mississippi State
Freshman under concussion protocol after video shoot-related injury
Freshman under concussion protocol after video shoot-related injury
Sports in brief — Oct. 8
Sports in brief — Oct. 8
Veteran major leaguer Mike Pelfrey hits the books
Veteran major leaguer Mike Pelfrey hits the books

Other stories filed under Volleyball

Freshman overcomes Division I doubts, reaches new heights at Wichita State
Freshman overcomes Division I doubts, reaches new heights at Wichita State
A long way from Milan: Civita chases volleyball dreams to Wichita State
A long way from Milan: Civita chases volleyball dreams to Wichita State
Volleyball out of first place for the first time since joining AAC
Volleyball out of first place for the first time since joining AAC
Lamb questions Wichita State’s ceiling on offense
Lamb questions Wichita State’s ceiling on offense
Sophomore to miss up to 6 weeks with broken thumb
Sophomore to miss up to 6 weeks with broken thumb
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Cincinnati volleyball brings offensive firepower

    Softball

    WSU Coach Bredbenner: softball is ‘moving in the right direction’

  • Cincinnati volleyball brings offensive firepower

    Men's Basketball

    Butts wipes WSU from list, commits to Mississippi State

  • Cincinnati volleyball brings offensive firepower

    Men's Basketball

    Freshman under concussion protocol after video shoot-related injury

  • Cincinnati volleyball brings offensive firepower

    Men's Basketball

    Shocker men, women on display at Black and Yellow Scrimmage

  • Cincinnati volleyball brings offensive firepower

    Sports

    Freshman overcomes Division I doubts, reaches new heights at Wichita State