Cincinnati volleyball brings offensive firepower
Shocker volleyball will face an expert in kills this weekend.
Cincinnati junior Jordan Thompson leads the nation with six kills per set. She has 431 kills this season.
Thompson, a 6-4 outside hitter, was the American Athletic Conference player of the year in 2016. She’s been AAC offensive player of the week four times this season. Thompson redshirted last season.
Wichita State will face both Cincinnati and East Carolina, teams at the top of the AAC’s standings, this weekend at Koch Arena. East Carolina (12-4, 4-1) is tied for second in the conference, and Cincinnati (14-4, 5-0) is tied for first place with Central Florida. UCF defeated WSU Sunday in four sets.
WSU (8-8, 3-2) was projected to win the conference, according to AAC coaches. WSU finished one vote ahead of Cincinnati in the AAC’s preseason poll.
Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.
Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.
