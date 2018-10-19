Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Shocker freshman seen in boot

Marshall Sunner, ReporterOctober 19, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita+State+guard+Dexter+Dennis+has+an+interview+with+the+reporter+from+KWCH+12+at+media+day+on+Oct.+16%2C+2018.
Wichita State guard Dexter Dennis has an interview with the reporter from KWCH 12 at media day on Oct. 16, 2018.

Tat Maichan

Wichita State men’s basketball may be without a player.

Freshman Dexter Dennis was seen in a boot in a post on his Instagram story Friday evening. Text in the video read “MRI.”

More information regarding the Dennis injury is unknown at this time.

Dennis is a freshman coming off a post-graduate season, which he played for Believe Prep Academy in Tennessee. He is listed as a two-star athlete, according to VerbalCommits.

About the Writer
Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

