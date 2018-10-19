Shocker freshman seen in boot

Wichita State guard Dexter Dennis has an interview with the reporter from KWCH 12 at media day on Oct. 16, 2018.

Wichita State guard Dexter Dennis has an interview with the reporter from KWCH 12 at media day on Oct. 16, 2018.

Wichita State men’s basketball may be without a player.

Freshman Dexter Dennis was seen in a boot in a post on his Instagram story Friday evening. Text in the video read “MRI.”

More information regarding the Dennis injury is unknown at this time.

Dennis is a freshman coming off a post-graduate season, which he played for Believe Prep Academy in Tennessee. He is listed as a two-star athlete, according to VerbalCommits.