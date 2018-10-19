Shocker freshman seen in boot
Wichita State men’s basketball may be without a player.
Freshman Dexter Dennis was seen in a boot in a post on his Instagram story Friday evening. Text in the video read “MRI.”
More information regarding the Dennis injury is unknown at this time.
Dennis is a freshman coming off a post-graduate season, which he played for Believe Prep Academy in Tennessee. He is listed as a two-star athlete, according to VerbalCommits.
Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.
Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.
