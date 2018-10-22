Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Members of Lambda Pi talk integration into WSU’s Greek community

Drake Robinson, Reporter
October 22, 2018

Lambda Pi Upsilon welcomes its new members on their founding line presentation on Sept 25. night.

The Chi Colony of Lambda Pi Upsilon Sorority, Latinas Poderosas Unidas, Inc., joined the ranks of the Greek community at Wichita State earlier this year.

Last month, the organization held a new member presentation at the Rhatigan Student Center. Some of the members shared their thoughts about why they chose to join the organization and what they see in the group’s future.

Raquel Diaz said joining the sorority gave her the chance to get involved on WSU’s campus activities, meet new people, and make friends. Diaz said the existing fraternities and sororities on campus “had open arms” and have been welcoming to the new sorority, inviting their members to social gatherings going on in the community.

Adriana De La O, another Lambda Pi Upsilon member, said she decided to join the sorority because she wanted to be “a part of an organization” that she “fully committed herself to” and “work to better the organization as well.” She said she learned about the sorority when the expansion director gave a presentation this spring. De La O said she enjoyed the new member presentation because it helped her “break out of her shell” and the WSU community’s support for Lambda Pi Upsilon was encouraging.

Julisa Martinez said she joined the organization because she “wanted to be a part of something new.” As a business major, Martinez said she believes she will be able to make a positive impact in forming and expanding the sorority.

Martinez said the founding line presentation was energizing to her because of the WSU Greek community’s support. She said Lambda Pi Upsilon is planning several events with the rest of the fraternities and sororities that she is looking forward to. As far as the activities that the sorority has been involved in to date, there have been a few significant events like a take the League Seminar and a leadership summit for ODI this week, but since the organization is still new, it’s still establishing upcoming events and programs.

The three sorority members said they want people to know that Lambda Pi is all-inclusive. As an organization, Lambda Pi Upsilon has a Latina-based tradition, but is open for all women to join.

Adriana said the main goal of the sorority is to “empower women to feel their best self and to be more involved on campus.” She said she hopes to attract a variety of women on campus to the sorority. Martinez said she wants potential new recruits to know that their input will matter, and that because the organization is new, new recruits will be able to help shape Lambda Pi to make what they want out of it.

