Advance ballot applications due Oct. 30 in Kansas

The advanced voting ballot application deadline is looming for out-of-town residents in the state of Kansas. The deadline to apply for advance ballot is Oct. 30. If applying by mail, the application must be postmarked by that date as well.

The deadline to turn in advance ballots is the day of the general election, Nov. 6.

Advance ballots must be postmarked by that day and received no later than three days following the election. Advance ballots can also be hand-delivered to any county election office or polling location in the county. The ballot must be received that day before the close of polls at 7 p.m.

Advance ballots are a way for out-of-town residents to vote if they can’t go home the day of the election. The ballot can be filled out at home as well and voters can research their candidates while voting.