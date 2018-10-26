Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

After false starts, Innovation Campus will get a hotel

Andrew Linnabary and Matthew KellyOctober 26, 2018Leave a Comment

Courtesy

Wichita State will open a Hyatt Place Hotel on Innovation Campus in 2020, pending approval by the Kansas Board of Regents.

The 110-room hotel, a partnership with hotel management group Lodging One Hospitality, is slated for construction in spring 2019. It will be ready for occupancy by spring 2020.

After WSU President John Bardo outlined plans for Innovation Campus in 2014 — including a new business school, apartments, restaurants, shops and more — a 123-room Element by Westin Hotel was the first deal inked for Braeburn Square.  

Development of the Element hotel was originally planned to begin between fiscal year 2015 and 2016.

In February, after several false starts, WSU told The Wichita Eagle ground would break on the Element in the spring. The Element project was originally supposed to be developed by MWCB, which is owned in part by David Murfin of the Kansas Board of Regents.

The Hyatt Place Hotel, Lodging One Hospitality’s first venture into the Wichita hotel market, will include a restaurant and bar, meeting space, indoor pool, and a fitness center.

About the Writers
Andrew Linnabary, Reporter

Andrew Linnabary is the 2018-2019 Digital Managing Editor of The Sunflower.

He is a senior studying journalism and minoring in English. Linnabary is from Wichita, Kansas. After graduation, he plans to pursue a career in journalism.

Matthew Kelly, Editor in Chief

Matthew Kelly is the editor in chief of The Sunflower.  Kelly is a junior majoring in political science and is a member of the honors college.  Kelly was born in Wichita, Kansas, and plans to pursue a career in political journalism after graduation.

