After false starts, Innovation Campus will get a hotel

Wichita State will open a Hyatt Place Hotel on Innovation Campus in 2020, pending approval by the Kansas Board of Regents.



The 110-room hotel, a partnership with hotel management group Lodging One Hospitality, is slated for construction in spring 2019. It will be ready for occupancy by spring 2020.



After WSU President John Bardo outlined plans for Innovation Campus in 2014 — including a new business school, apartments, restaurants, shops and more — a 123-room Element by Westin Hotel was the first deal inked for Braeburn Square.

Development of the Element hotel was originally planned to begin between fiscal year 2015 and 2016.

In February, after several false starts, WSU told The Wichita Eagle ground would break on the Element in the spring. The Element project was originally supposed to be developed by MWCB, which is owned in part by David Murfin of the Kansas Board of Regents.

The Hyatt Place Hotel, Lodging One Hospitality’s first venture into the Wichita hotel market, will include a restaurant and bar, meeting space, indoor pool, and a fitness center.

