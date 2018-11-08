Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

WSU expands in-state tuition offering to more cities

Andrew Linnabary, Digital Managing EditorNovember 8, 2018Leave a Comment

Wichita State has expanded the cities it offers in-state tuition to, following approval by the Kansas Board of Regents Wednesday.

Beginning in fall 2019, students from the following city areas can receive in-state tuition to attend WSU, according to a news release: Denver, Colorado; St. Joseph, Missouri; St. Louis, Missouri and Illinois; Stillwater, Oklahoma; Austin, Texas; Houston, Texas; Killeen-Temple, Texas; San Antonio, Texas; and Waco, Texas.

WSU calls it the “Shocker City initiative.” The initiative began in 2016 for students living in Dallas, Ft. Worth, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, and Kansas City. WSU says students in the program “save about $9,200 each year.”

The Regents also approved students from Missouri — outside the metropolitan areas of Kansas City, St. Joseph, and St. Louis — to be a part of the “Shocker Select initiative,” an existing program through which students in certain communities from Oklahoma and Texas pay a tuition rate that is 150 percent of in-state tuition. Students in the Shocker Select program save about “$5,800 each year,” according to WSU.

