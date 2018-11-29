Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

International students make up nearly 10 percent of WSU’s student body

Aileen Rueda-DaCosta, Reporter|November 29, 2018

This semester, Wichita State successfully recruited international students from more than 110 countries. Of the total student body of around 15,700 students, 1,635 are international students.

Around 71 percent of international students are undergraduates. The remaining 29 percent are graduate students.

The budget for WSU recruiters abroad comes from the application fees paid by international students. Their budget varies from year to year, and it can range from $50,000 to $100,000.

WSU is ranked no. 151 among more than 4,500 US institutions that have international student programs. The ranking accounts for what percentage of total enrollment is made up of international students.

Some students are recruited through social media or school visits, but about 40 percent of international students find their way to WSU through agents. Agents work to assist students with college applications and introduce potential overseas schools to prospective students. Agents are paid partially through the school, ranging from $800 to $2,000 for each student who completes the enrollment process and attends WSU.

“Most of the international recruitment is all directed towards students that are going to come here and earn a degree,” said Ann Burger, associate director for study abroad and exchange programs.

Both Burger and Fai Tai, associate director for international student recruitment, dedicate themselves to reaching students and having them successfully complete a degree or exchange program.

