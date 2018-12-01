Shockers’ season comes to a close
Wichita State volleyball’s season is over.
The Shockers lost the second game of the National Volleyball Invitational Championship on Friday.
North Texas defeated WSU in four sets. The two teams met three times this season. At North Texas, WSU won in three sets. At WSU, North Texas won in four sets.
WSU finished its season with a 14-18 record. For the first time in 15 seasons, the team failed to reach 20 wins.
The Shockers played in the NVIC for the first time in program history. The team missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.
