Student senate fails to meet quorum, tables fee reform bill

Student Senate failed to meet quorum at its last meeting of the semester, with only 15 senators in attendance. Quorum is 19 senators.

Held Tuesday, the special meeting was called after WSU announced that campus would be closed Wednesday during a day of mourning for the recently deceased former President George H.W. Bush.

Since SGA meetings are usually held Wednesday night, Director of Public Relations Andrew Martin said that some senators petitioned to reschedule the meeting shortly after WSU’s announcement.

The senate originally planned to hold a vote on a piece of legislation that would change specific parts of the annual student fees process, including the composition of student fees committees.

Without quorum, the body is unable to vote on certain action items and had to table the student fees bill until the first meeting of the spring semester.

One of the most notable proposed changes is to alter the composition of the student fees committee to allow more students to be on it. Previously, four students were appointed by the student body president, subject to senate approval.

If the proposed changes pass, one student per Senate voting block will be appointed to the committee, subject to senate approval. This standard would amount to 19 student voting members this year, according to SGA Co-Advisor Gabriel Fonseca.

Martin said some students felt the student fees committee was too “cabinet-heavy” last year, and that SGA hoped to address that by adding more students.

The student fees committee is also comprised of the SGA treasurer, SGA president, SGA vice president, vice president of student affairs, vice president of administration and finance, associate vice president for finance and administration, director of budgets, and the director of financial aid.