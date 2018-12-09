Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Gregg Marshall assessed technical foul in blowout loss

Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor|December 8, 2018

Head+Coach+Gregg+Marshall+looks+disspleased+after+their+loss+to+the+University+of+Oklahoma+at+Chesapeake+Energy+Arena+in+Oklahoma+City+on+Dec.+8%2C+2018.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Gregg Marshall assessed technical foul in blowout loss

Head Coach Gregg Marshall looks disspleased after their loss to the University of Oklahoma at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Dec. 8, 2018.

Head Coach Gregg Marshall looks disspleased after their loss to the University of Oklahoma at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Dec. 8, 2018.

Joseph Barringhaus

Head Coach Gregg Marshall looks disspleased after their loss to the University of Oklahoma at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Dec. 8, 2018.

Joseph Barringhaus

Joseph Barringhaus

Head Coach Gregg Marshall looks disspleased after their loss to the University of Oklahoma at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Dec. 8, 2018.

Advertisement

With the game mostly over and Oklahoma holding a 28 point lead over Wichita State, Gregg Marshall took to jawing at the sideline official, Owen Shortt.

There was less than four minutes left in the game, Marshall had pulled his seniors, and the Shockers were well on their way to recording their worst loss under Marshall’s leadership. In the midst of the jawing, Shortt assessed Marshall a technical foul, Marshall’s first of the season. It was his first technical foul since 2016.

Once settled, Marshall uncharacteristically took a seat on the bench and watched as final minutes of the game finished out. At the press conference, his statements were brief. One reporter asked him what positives, if any, he’d take away from the game.

“I get to go home as soon as this is over, if you’d stop asking questions,” he said, grinning.

There weren’t many positives for Marshall to draw from. Freshman guard Erik Stevenson, who had been an offensive spark for the Shockers, went scoreless in the second half. Samajae Haynes-Jones, who was seven days from his first career double-double, was held without a made field goal. Freshman Dexter Dennis, who has had highs and lows this season, was scoreless on six missed shot attempts. The team was out-rebounded by 19, and the team’s turnover numbers mounted to a season-high 15.

“We couldn’t buy a basket,” Marshall said. The offensive woes, Marshall said, were “contagious.”

The long ball was nonexistent. The Shockers hit 18.5 percent from three. They turned the ball over on 20 percent of their possessions.

Markis McDuffie, WSU’s leading scorer, finished with 19 points, despite shooting 1-5 in the second half.

Oklahoma improved its record to 8-1, and didn’t experience the same struggles offensively. Ten of the team’s 11 players — minus Read Stellar, who played one minute — hit a shot. All OU’s starters, and three players off the bench, recorded a turnover. They turned the ball over on 24.7 percent of their possessions.

In line with two uncharacteristic halves of WSU basketball, Marshall’s technical foul fit in line.

 

 

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , ,

About the Writer
Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor

Evan Pflugradt is the Sports Editor of The Sunflower.

Pflugradt graduated from the Elliott School of Communication in spring 2017, and was recognized...

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

By The Numbers: Oklahoma Sooners trample Shockers in Oklahoma City
By The Numbers: Oklahoma Sooners trample Shockers in Oklahoma City
PHOTOS: Haynes-Jones goes 0-9, Sooners trounce Shockers by 32
PHOTOS: Haynes-Jones goes 0-9, Sooners trounce Shockers by 32
Wichita State suffers worst loss in Gregg Marshall’s tenure
Wichita State suffers worst loss in Gregg Marshall’s tenure
Haynes-Jones the lone returner in Shockers’ return game with Oklahoma
Haynes-Jones the lone returner in Shockers’ return game with Oklahoma
Shockers hit the road for second Big 12 showdown
Shockers hit the road for second Big 12 showdown

Other stories filed under Sports

Players held out for ‘team violations’, WSU falls short to Creighton
Players held out for ‘team violations’, WSU falls short to Creighton
Five players serve one-game suspension
Five players serve one-game suspension
PHOTOS: Short-staffed Shocker’s comeback bid fall short
PHOTOS: Short-staffed Shocker’s comeback bid fall short
By The Numbers: Oklahoma Sooners trample Shockers in Oklahoma City
By The Numbers: Oklahoma Sooners trample Shockers in Oklahoma City
PHOTOS: Haynes-Jones goes 0-9, Sooners trounce Shockers by 32
PHOTOS: Haynes-Jones goes 0-9, Sooners trounce Shockers by 32
Navigate Left
  • Gregg Marshall assessed technical foul in blowout loss

    Men's Basketball

    Wichita State suffers worst loss in Gregg Marshall’s tenure

  • Gregg Marshall assessed technical foul in blowout loss

    Men's Basketball

    Sunflower Staff Predictions — Wichita State travels to OKC for Oklahoma

  • Gregg Marshall assessed technical foul in blowout loss

    Men's Basketball

    Gregg Marshall doesn’t mind Ricky Torres shooting 0 percent from three

  • Gregg Marshall assessed technical foul in blowout loss

    News

    Wichita State adds $10 fee to ADA parking on game days

  • Gregg Marshall assessed technical foul in blowout loss

    Men's Basketball

    Haynes-Jones sinks five first-half threes in first career double-double

Navigate Right