2 Wichita State students die in separate incidents

Two Wichita State students have died in separate incidents, according to a WSU Student Affairs Facebook post. The post states that the two students were Kelsey Hanna, a senior biomedical engineering major, and Hyosil Kang, an applied studies graduate student who graduated from WSU in 2004 with a degree in performing arts.

KWCH reported that Hanna died Saturday from injuries she sustained as a passenger in a vehicle that went into a ditch while exiting the highway. The man driving the vehicle was also injured. There is no reporting on the circumstances of Kang’s death.

The Facebook posts says information about services will be provided once it becomes available.

The Counseling and Testing Center, located in Grace Wilkie Hall, is available to help students and staff through the grieving process, and can be contacted at (316) 978-3440.