Metallica gives WSU Tech $100,000 grant

The iconic heavy metal band Metallica has awarded WSU Tech a $100,000 grant to support technical education training.

WSU Tech was one of 10 community colleges nationwide to receive the Metallica Scholars Initiative grant, which is funded by the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation (AWMH)

“WSU Tech is honored to be chosen as a recipient of the Metallica Scholars Grant,” WSU Tech President Sheree Utash said in a press release. “We look forward to advancing ‘Women in Manufacturing’ with this funding in aviation sheet metal, machining and welding.”

Metallica drummer and co-founder Lars Ulrich said expanding AWMH’s mission to support workforce education is a natural fit.

“All of us in the band feel fortunate that music has provided us the opportunity to be successful doing something we are passionate about,” Ulrich said in the release. “We want to share our success with others so that they can find a job where they can do the same.”

The 10 colleges awarded grants are based in and around stops on Metallica’s 2017-2019 WorldWired Tour. Metallica will play INTRUST Bank Arena on March 4.