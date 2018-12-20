Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Washington Wizards sign Ron Baker

Marshall Sunner, Reporter|December 19, 2018

Former Wichita State guard Ron Baker Speaks with ESPN’s Mitch Holthus during a timeout. Baker signed with the New York Knicks after going undrafted in 2016, he remains on their active roster. (Feb. 18, 2017)

Matt Crow

The Washington Wizards plan to sign former Wichita State guard Ron Baker.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi first reported that Baker will sign with the Wizards just a week after the New York Knicks waived the three-year NBA veteran.

The Wizards will waive Okaro White to make room for Baker on their 15-man roster.

Baker was an undrafted free agent. He was signed by the Knicks in 2015 after a five-year career with Wichita State. The Knicks waived Baker last week to sign Alonzo Trier.

About the Writer
Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

