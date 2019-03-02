Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Shockers sweep Creighton in doubleheader

Sean Marty, Reporter|March 1, 2019

Wichita State senior Clayton Mcginness throws a pitch during their game against Creighton on March. 1, 2019 at Eck Stadium.
Wichita State senior Clayton Mcginness throws a pitch during their game against Creighton on March. 1, 2019 at Eck Stadium.

Khánh Nguyễn

Wichita State swept Creighton in the doubleheader of its opening series at Eck Stadium.

The Shockers beat its former Missouri Valley Conference rival 4-3 and 7-5.

In the first game, the Blue Jays got out a 4-1 lead in the sixth inning, but the Shockers responded with a four-run rally in the bottom half including a two-run double courtesy Hunter Gibson who finished the game going 3-4 with three RBIs.

“I was just focused on hitting the ball up the middle,” right-fielder Hunter Gibson said. “I was starting to get their pitches down and what they were doing in certain counts and it worked out for me.”

In the second game, Preston Snavely gave Wichita State five scoreless innings before he began to fall apart in the sixth inning.

The Blue Jays piled on for three runs in the top of the sixth inning, but the Shockers quickly returned the favor in the bottom half of the inning with four runs. Gibson hit a sacrifice fly to give the Shockers its first and only lead of the game.

“I just tell them to keep playing,” Wichita State coach Todd Butler said. “You just wait for the opportunity and deliver the hit.”

Wichita State had to rely upon the likes of Tommy Barnhouse and Liam Eddy to deliver down the stretch. Barnhouse, who has taken upon the role of a starter earlier in the season pitched 1 ⅔ scoreless innings and struck out three batters.

Eddy pitched 3 ⅔ scoreless innings while only allowing two hits and helped to sustain the one-run lead.

“Coming in I knew we were down and I just wanted to pound strikes,” Eddy said.

With the cancellations of the games on Saturday and Sunday, Butler decided to use the starters like Barnhouse and Eddy to help shorten the games down the stretch.  

With the sweep, the Shockers move to 5-5 on the season and are now on a four-game winning streak.

Next up the Shockers travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, against the Cowboys of Oklahoma State.

 

 

