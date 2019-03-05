Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Haynes-Jones: Basketball ‘has made me a better person at the end of the day’

Sean Marty, Reporter|March 5, 2019

Wichita State senior Samajae Haynes-Jones looks up to the video board before their game against UCF on Jan. 16, 2019 at Charles Koch Arena.

Joseph Barringhaus

Samajae Haynes-Jones will remember many things from his last game in Charles Koch Arena.

He’ll remember the fans, the energy, the buzzer beaters, his teammates — and his mother, who died of cancer when he was in high school.

“She’s always here with me,” Haynes-Jones said ahead of his senior game Tuesday. “It’s always tough when I think about it, but it’s something that keeps me motivated.”

Joseph Barringhaus
Wichita State senior Samajae Haynes-Jones makes a pass during their game against Jacksonville State on Dec. 12, 2018 at Charles Koch Arena.

Haynes-Jones wasn’t an overnight success. Despite winning a 6A state championship with Wichita East on Devlin Court as a senior, he dealt with grade issues — keeping him from jumping directly to a Division I school out of high school. He spent his early years at Hutchinson Community College, where he won a NJCAA championship. When he got to Wichita State, he played a limited role behind Landry Shamet. It wasn’t until he had no choice but to take ownership of the team that Haynes-Jones became the senior Wichita State needed. So when Haynes-Jones takes the floor in Wichita State’s final home game of the year, he’ll take it slow and remember every moment he can.

“Everybody has their own story to tell, their own trauma or tough things to deal with in life,” Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall said. “Samajae has has quite a bit.

“Just the fact that he’s on the precipice now of his senior night and graduation and just fulfilling his basketball career at the collegiate level is great.”

Joseph Barringhaus
Wichita State guard Samajae Haynes-Jones goes up for a layup during their game against the University of Oklahoma at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Dec. 8, 2018.

Haynes-Jones has helped Wichita State weather the storm of its up-and-down rebuilding year. He’s characterized success with two dramatic buzzer beaters, and excelled at times to put the team in a position to win. It’s sometimes hard for Haynes-Jones, a recognized introvert, to put into words what his career with the Shockers has meant to him.

“I’ve been given the opportunity of a lifetime,” Haynes-Jones said. “It’s been a lot of ups and downs, but I wouldn’t take anything back. It’s made me a better person at the end of the day.”

Joseph Barringhaus
Wichita State senior Markis McDuffie hugs and celebrates with senior Samajae Haynes-Jones. McDuffie told Haynes-Jones to “sit down” on the couch that sits courtside after scoring the buzzer beater against UConn. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

