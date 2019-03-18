Softball senior out for season

Wichita State junior Bailey Lange runs for home plate in the last inning of the first game against UCF Friday evening.

Softball pitcher Bailey Lange will miss the remainder of the season.

Lange suffered a season-ending leg injury on Feb. 16 in Wichita State’s game versus Louisiana Tech. She slid too fast into second base during that game and broke her ankle, Lange said on social media.

Lange recorded a 20-13 record with 2.90 ERA her junior season. She received First-Team All-Conference honors.

The NCAA has granted Lange a medical redshirt giving her a chance to finish out her collegiate career next year for the Shockers.

“You wonder if pitching and hitting will ever feel the same with screws and a plate in your leg,” Lange wrote on social media. “But then when I go to practice and am around my team, all of those doubts go away and it’s almost like they won’t even give me the option to have the fears and doubts that I have.”