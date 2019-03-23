Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Koskei shatters 31-year-old track record

Evan Pflugradt, Sports Editor|March 23, 2019

Wichita+State%27s+Winny+broke+the+Wichita+State+3000m+school+record%2C+March+22%2C+2019+at+Cessna+Stadium.
Winny Koskei broke Wichita State’s 3000-meter school record Friday during the second day of the Herm Wilson Invitational.

Koskei, a redshirt sophomore from Kenya, topped the school’s record that was last held by Kathryn Evans for 31 years. Koskei ran a time of 9:40.68. Evans’ time was 9:46.90.

Wichita State will compete in the third day of the Herm Wilson Invitational on Saturday.

 

