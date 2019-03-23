Koskei shatters 31-year-old track record

Winny Koskei broke Wichita State’s 3000-meter school record Friday during the second day of the Herm Wilson Invitational.

Koskei, a redshirt sophomore from Kenya, topped the school’s record that was last held by Kathryn Evans for 31 years. Koskei ran a time of 9:40.68. Evans’ time was 9:46.90.

Wichita State will compete in the third day of the Herm Wilson Invitational on Saturday.