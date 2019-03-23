Koskei shatters 31-year-old track record
Winny Koskei broke Wichita State’s 3000-meter school record Friday during the second day of the Herm Wilson Invitational.
Koskei, a redshirt sophomore from Kenya, topped the school’s record that was last held by Kathryn Evans for 31 years. Koskei ran a time of 9:40.68. Evans’ time was 9:46.90.
Wichita State will compete in the third day of the Herm Wilson Invitational on Saturday.
Evan Pflugradt is the Sports Editor of The Sunflower.
Pflugradt graduated from the Elliott School of Communication in spring 2017, and was recognized...
