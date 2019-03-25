Gordon: In defense of individual responsibility

We live in a time characterized by shattering faith in institutions. Polling from the last three years indicates that a majority or plurality of Americans have “not very much confidence” or “no confidence” in the presidency, Congress, both political parties, the media, the criminal justice system, and colleges/universities.

In the wake of scandal after scandal, whether it be sexual misconduct, corruption, or leaders acting in bad faith, it’s extremely easy to see why our confidence in these institutions is waning.

However, talking about these institutional failures only from the perspective of institutions is a dangerous worldview. After all, institutions are only entrenched groups of individual humans working under similar rules. When we view sexual assault, electoral reform, police brutality, sensationalized media, online extremism, etc. as only wonky policy issues, we begin to think that there is nothing we as individuals can do to solve problems.

The cultural anthropologist Margaret Mead once said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has,” and I wholeheartedly agree.

However, small group is a relative term. I would consider the large numbers of protestors who marched for civil rights or against the Vietnam War a “small group,” as they represented a tiny percentage of the overall American population. No one can argue that those marchers did not change the world.

Ultimately, these movements sparked lasting and meaningful change — not because they sat and complained about institutional problems in the Jim Crow South or in Vietnam, but because a small group of dedicated citizens felt morally compelled to take action. These individuals came together to create a powerful collective force, calling out racism and abuses of power where they had been tolerated for centuries prior.

Now more than ever, we need this spirit of moral activism to retake hold on young Americans.

Instead of only clamoring for reform in sexual assault policies on campus, we need young men to hold each other accountable and to a higher standard. Instead of complaining about the quality of cable news, Americans need to choose their media diets better. Instead of complaining that Twitter and Facebook are ruining communication and productivity, we need to take responsibility for how we use social media in our free time.

When we discuss only institutional policy problems at Amazon, in The White House, or even at Wichita State, we lose sight of how real change is made. Our generation must not fall into the pit of only talking about issues amongst ourselves on social media. Young Americans must hold themselves and their peers responsible for how we intentionally or unintentionally feed these institutional problems.

It is only when we all take responsibility for ourselves and take action on both a micro and macro levels that change will come. Ultimately, the old platitude, “Be the change you wish to see in the world,” shows us the way to societal salvation.