Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Bank of America donates $250,000 to new business school, will not count towards remaining $20 million needed for construction

Andrew Linnabary, Digital Managing Editor|March 26, 2019

Business+Dean+Ananda+Desai+and+WSU+Foundation+President+Elizabeth+King+pose+for+a+photo+during+the+announcement+of+a+%24250%2C000+grant+from+Bank+of+America+Monday.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Bank of America donates $250,000 to new business school, will not count towards remaining $20 million needed for construction

Business Dean Ananda Desai and WSU Foundation President Elizabeth King pose for a photo during the announcement of a $250,000 grant from Bank of America Monday.

Business Dean Ananda Desai and WSU Foundation President Elizabeth King pose for a photo during the announcement of a $250,000 grant from Bank of America Monday.

Selena Favela

Business Dean Ananda Desai and WSU Foundation President Elizabeth King pose for a photo during the announcement of a $250,000 grant from Bank of America Monday.

Selena Favela

Selena Favela

Business Dean Ananda Desai and WSU Foundation President Elizabeth King pose for a photo during the announcement of a $250,000 grant from Bank of America Monday.

Bank of America has donated $250,000 for Wichita State’s new business building, the university and Bank of America announced Monday.

The $250,000 grant will not be part of the additional $20 million the university says they need to fund the new building, Business Dean Anand Desai said Monday at the announcement at Bank of America’s Hillside location. Private donors have already raised $30 million towards the project.

The grant will be used for technology and other improvements within the building, Desai said.

“There’s so many things that need to go into a new building, including technology, which is always going up in price,” Desai said. “Having these funds available for enhancing technology and the learning experience for our students — that’s what the building’s about.”

A university talking point before a campus-wide referendum vote on a student fee increase to fund the additional $20 million needed to reach the $50 million goal was that WSU’s “donor base is exhausted.”

Acting President Rick Muma said Monday that the Bank of America donation was already in the works before the referendum vote.

“We’re going to continue to look for ways to raise funds,” Muma said. “I do think we have exhausted the donors we’re going to get.”

Dean Desai said that a plan for how to generate the additional $20 million is still in the works. There will not be a second referendum for business students, Desai said.

The plan may include reallocations of university funds, but “I don’t want to speculate,” Desai said.

“There’s nothing fixed.”

A new plan for the additional $20 million will be unveiled by the end of the spring semester, Desai said.

“The question is, how do we strategically reallocate funds without hurting Wichita State and what the business school is?” Desai said.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


About the Contributors
Andrew Linnabary, Digital Managing Editor

Andrew Linnabary is the 2018-2019 Digital Managing Editor of The Sunflower.

He is a senior studying journalism and minoring in English. Linnabary is...

Selena Favela, Photo Editor

Selena Favela is the Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Favela is a junior majoring in graphic design with a minor in communications. She is from Wichita,...

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Campus

Desai: There will be no business referendum to pay for the new building
Desai: There will be no business referendum to pay for the new building
WSU: Trump executive order threatening federal money for violating free speech won’t affect university
WSU: Trump executive order threatening federal money for violating free speech won’t affect university
Sen. Moran says he doesn’t have enough information, authority to address potential conflicts of interest at WSU
Sen. Moran says he doesn’t have enough information, authority to address potential conflicts of interest at WSU
WSU lands $2 million grant from U.S. Economic Development Administration
WSU lands $2 million grant from U.S. Economic Development Administration
WSU, YMCA signs vandalized Thursday
WSU, YMCA signs vandalized Thursday

Other stories filed under Local

Desai: There will be no business referendum to pay for the new building
Desai: There will be no business referendum to pay for the new building
Weekend Preview — March 21-23
Weekend Preview — March 21-23
Weekly Preview — March 18
Weekly Preview — March 18
New trail highlights African American history in Kansas
New trail highlights African American history in Kansas
Episcopal Diocese of Kansas ordains former WSU campus ministry director bishop
Episcopal Diocese of Kansas ordains former WSU campus ministry director bishop
Navigate Left
Navigate Right