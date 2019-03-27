Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Wichita State beats Indiana, advances to Madison Square Garden for NIT semifinals

Marshall Sunner, Reporter|March 26, 2019

Selena Favela

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Then there were four.

Wichita State advanced to the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament after beating top-seeded Indiana in the quarterfinals. The Shockers stunned the Hoosiers in historic Assembly Hall, 73-63.

The Shockers succeeded in its post-season mission to return senior Markis McDuffie back to his home. He grew up 18 miles from Madison Square Garden in the town of Patterson, New Jersey.

Wichita State awaits the winner of Lipscomb and North Carolina State, who tip at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The semifinals will take place Tuesday and air on ESPN.

Wichita State took the lead heading into halftime behind 16 first-half points from McDuffie, and a career-high six blocks from freshman Dexter Dennis in the first 20 minutes of play.

The Hoosiers climbed back into the game in the second half, cutting the lead down to 46-44 with 11:47 remaining. McDuffie splashed a 3-pointer with 10:43 left in the game that allowed Wichita State to widen its lead again, but another Indiana run cut it down to 54-52 with 6:50 remaining.

Dennis’ hot shooting kept the Shockers in the lead down the stretch. The freshman finished with 17 points and four rebounds.

Wichita State is the first team in NIT history to have advanced to the semifinals by way of knocking off No. 1, 2 and 3 seeds.

McDuffie led Wichita State in scoring with 21 points and four rebounds. The Shockers continued to use its size with big men Jaime Echenique and Asbjørn Midtgaard, who combined for 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Indiana played without star guard Romeo Langford, who missed the tournament with a sore back.

Juwan Morgan led the Hoosiers in scoring with 21 points and six rebounds.

