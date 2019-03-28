Business dean candidate visiting campus Thursday and Friday

The first candidate to replace Anand Desai as dean of the W. Frank Barton School of Business visits campus Thursday and Friday.

Steven McClung, who serves as professor, senior associate dean of business and economics, and vice president of the Mercer Innovation Center at Mercer University, will participate in a series of interviews and make a public presentation.

Public forums will be held at 3:30 p.m. in Clinton Hall 107 on both Thursday and Friday.

Desai, who came to Wichita State in 2015, announced his retirement last October.