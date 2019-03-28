Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Business dean candidate visiting campus Thursday and Friday

Matthew Kelly, Editor in Chief|March 28, 2019

Steven McClung

Courtesy of Mercer University.

Steven McClung

The first candidate to replace Anand Desai as dean of the W. Frank Barton School of Business visits campus Thursday and Friday.

Steven McClung, who serves as professor, senior associate dean of business and economics, and vice president of the Mercer Innovation Center at Mercer University, will participate in a series of interviews and make a public presentation.

Public forums will be held at 3:30 p.m. in Clinton Hall 107 on both Thursday and Friday.

Desai, who came to Wichita State in 2015, announced his retirement last October.

Matthew Kelly, Editor in Chief

KBOR names Andy Tompkins Wichita State’s interim president
Student fees budget passes unanimously
New sorority ‘deeply rooted in the Islamic faith’
Student fees already paying operating costs of campus YMCA not yet operating
Faculty Senate hears proposal to make First Year Seminars mandatory
KBOR names Andy Tompkins Wichita State’s interim president
Weekend Preview — Mar. 28-31
Student fees budget passes unanimously
New sorority ‘deeply rooted in the Islamic faith’
Student fees already paying operating costs of campus YMCA not yet operating
