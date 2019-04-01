Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

SGA voting runs Monday through Wednesday

Matthew Kelly, Editor in Chief|March 31, 2019

Voting for this week’s Student Government Association election runs from 8 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

ShockerSync ballot links will be sent to students’ myWSU email accounts Monday morning.

Four executive tickets are running — Perpetual, All Voices Heard, Together We Can, and Unity Through Diversity. The crowded field is a stark contrast from last year, when Kenon Brinkley and Shelby Rowell’s Revival ticket ran unopposed.

In addition to voting for student body president and vice president, students will select college-specific, at-large, and special constituency senators to represent them in SGA.

A meager 12.3% of students voted in last year’s SGA election — down from 19.7% in 2017, when two tickets ran. March’s Shock the Future referendum turned out 28.4% of fee-paying students.

Election results will be announced at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Rhatigan Student Center’s first-floor Bluestem Lounge.

About the Writer
Matthew Kelly, Editor in Chief

Matthew Kelly is the editor in chief of The Sunflower. Kelly is a junior majoring in political science and is a member of the honors college.

