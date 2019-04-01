Weekly Preview — April 1

Monday, April 1

Edible Book Festival Public Reception

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Location: Ablah Library

Cost: Free!

It doesn’t get much better than snuggling up with a great book and a delicious snack. Things get a little more complicated when your great book is your delicious snack! This culinary contest will feature literary-inspired creations by students, staff and community members alike. You’re not likely to find something this quirky, fun and tasty all year, so come by for the public reception at 11:30.

Tuesday, April 2

SAC Trivia Night

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: RSC Starbucks

Cost: Free!

Are you a trivia champ? Are you looking to hone your trivia skills in a convenient on-campus location? Come on down to the RSC Starbucks to participate in this monthly night of trivia and fun! A range of prizes, specials on food and drink, and a fun theme make each night a delight. You can pre-register as a team or solo at the SAC website, [email protected].

Wednesday, April 3

Health Professions Career Fair

Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: RSC Beggs Ballroom

Cost: Free!

We all know that it’s who you know that lands you that sweet job after college, so don’t miss your opportunity to network with recruiters in the Health Professions field. You don’t have to be a Health Professions major to attend this event, either — business administration, management, human resources, marketing, computer science, and social work majors are essential to the health industry, and if you’re curious about jobs in the field, you’re sure to find employers who are looking for your skills.

MGC Hump Day

Time: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: RSC East Courtyard

Cost: Free!

Launch the last month of the semester off with a ton of fun, brought to you by the Multicultural Greek Council. There will be loads of food and music — not to mention a whole bunch of fellow Shockers.