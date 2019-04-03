Teddy Allen after year-long wait: ‘I’m ready’

Wichita State sophomore Teddy Allen celebrates with senior Markis McDuffie after the game against Temple on March 15, 2019 at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

NEW YORK CITY — When Teddy Allen arrived in Wichita, he quickly became the talk of the town.

Allen was a transfer from West Virginia. Wichita State was visibly lacking experience with three players who had Division I playing experience. Allen not only had Division I experience, he had Big 12 experience. With a knack for scoring, he earned the nickname “Teddy Buckets.”

The NCAA never granted an Allen an eligibility hardship waiver. He was forced to sit out a season, which he continually described as painful. Watching Wichita State lose an 11-point lead in the final 8:08 against Lipscomb in the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament hurt — badly, but he didn’t hang his head over the fact.

“I got over not playing,” Allen said. “It was about being the best teammate I could be. Whether that be calling out what I see, giving my opinions or just practicing hard.”

Allen assumed the lead role on the scout team this season, scoring at-will in practices and making it hard for his teammates. Late in the season, he opted to stay home on road trips and work on his game. He went to the gym, working out late in the evening. He wanted to grow, on and off the court.

“The way you act off the court is just as important off of the court,” Allen said. “Things you do off the court can affect the way you play on the court. It’s about being humble and being patient.”

Now, the Shockers’ season is over. The next time players suit up for a game, Allen will suit up with them.

“I’m going to give it my all, night in and night out,” Allen said. “It’s for them, this city, for coach, and my teammates.

“I’m ready.”