Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Teddy Allen after year-long wait: ‘I’m ready’

Marshall Sunner, Reporter|April 2, 2019

Wichita+State+sophomore+Teddy+Allen+celebrates+with+senior+Markis+McDuffie+after+the+game+against+Temple+on+March+15%2C+2019+at+the+FedExForum+in+Memphis%2C+Tennessee.+%28Photo+by+Joseph+Barringhaus%2FThe+Sunflower%29.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Teddy Allen after year-long wait: ‘I’m ready’

Wichita State sophomore Teddy Allen celebrates with senior Markis McDuffie after the game against Temple on March 15, 2019 at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Wichita State sophomore Teddy Allen celebrates with senior Markis McDuffie after the game against Temple on March 15, 2019 at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Joseph Barringhaus

Wichita State sophomore Teddy Allen celebrates with senior Markis McDuffie after the game against Temple on March 15, 2019 at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Joseph Barringhaus

Joseph Barringhaus

Wichita State sophomore Teddy Allen celebrates with senior Markis McDuffie after the game against Temple on March 15, 2019 at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

NEW YORK CITY — When Teddy Allen arrived in Wichita, he quickly became the talk of the town.

Allen was a transfer from West Virginia. Wichita State was visibly lacking experience with three players who had Division I playing experience. Allen not only had Division I experience, he had Big 12 experience. With a knack for scoring, he earned the nickname “Teddy Buckets.”

The NCAA never granted an Allen an eligibility hardship waiver. He was forced to sit out a season, which he continually described as painful. Watching Wichita State lose an 11-point lead in the final 8:08 against Lipscomb in the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament hurt — badly, but he didn’t hang his head over the fact.

Joseph Barringhaus
Teddy Allen looks towards the court during warmups before the game against SMU on Jan. 30, 2019 at Charles Koch Arena. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

“I got over not playing,” Allen said. “It was about being the best teammate I could be. Whether that be calling out what I see, giving my opinions or just practicing hard.”

Allen assumed the lead role on the scout team this season, scoring at-will in practices and making it hard for his teammates. Late in the season, he opted to stay home on road trips and work on his game. He went to the gym, working out late in the evening. He wanted to grow, on and off the court.

“The way you act off the court is just as important off of the court,” Allen said. “Things you do off the court can affect the way you play on the court. It’s about being humble and being patient.”

Now, the Shockers’ season is over. The next time players suit up for a game, Allen will suit up with them.

“I’m going to give it my all, night in and night out,” Allen said. “It’s for them, this city, for coach, and my teammates.

“I’m ready.”

Joseph Barringhaus
Wichita State freshman Erik Stevenson and sophomore Teddy Allen debate other college basketball players after the game against East Carolina on March 14, 2019 at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower.)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Tags: , ,

About the Contributors
Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

Joseph Barringhaus, Sports Photo Editor

Joseph Barringhaus is the Sports Photo Editor for The Sunflower. Joseph is a senior at Wichita State majoring in marketing with a minor in communications....

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Men's Basketball

PHOTOS: Shockers drop heartbreaker to Bisons
PHOTOS: Shockers drop heartbreaker to Bisons
Frustrations flare in Wichita State’s semifinal loss to Lipscomb
Frustrations flare in Wichita State’s semifinal loss to Lipscomb
‘I wanted to make sure that I’d be loyal to this school and this community’: Markis McDuffie reflects on 4-year career
‘I wanted to make sure that I’d be loyal to this school and this community’: Markis McDuffie reflects on 4-year career
Lipscomb’s late rally ends Wichita State’s season in NIT semifinals
Lipscomb’s late rally ends Wichita State’s season in NIT semifinals
Antoine Carr: ‘If you’ve ever got the attitude to play angry, now’s the time.’
Antoine Carr: ‘If you’ve ever got the attitude to play angry, now’s the time.’

Other stories filed under Showcase

Lipscomb’s late rally ends Wichita State’s season in NIT semifinals
Lipscomb’s late rally ends Wichita State’s season in NIT semifinals
WSU awards $10.4 million construction contract to company founded by Regent, run by son
WSU awards $10.4 million construction contract to company founded by Regent, run by son
Wichita State is having its best practices at the right time
Wichita State is having its best practices at the right time
KBOR names Andy Tompkins Wichita State’s interim president
KBOR names Andy Tompkins Wichita State’s interim president
Student fees already paying operating costs of campus YMCA not yet operating
Student fees already paying operating costs of campus YMCA not yet operating
Navigate Left
  • Teddy Allen after year-long wait: ‘I’m ready’

    Men's Basketball

    Frustrations flare in Wichita State’s semifinal loss to Lipscomb

  • Teddy Allen after year-long wait: ‘I’m ready’

    Men's Basketball

    Antoine Carr: ‘If you’ve ever got the attitude to play angry, now’s the time.’

  • Teddy Allen after year-long wait: ‘I’m ready’

    Men's Basketball

    Lipscomb coach: ‘Oddsmakers say we’ve got a fighting chance.’

  • Teddy Allen after year-long wait: ‘I’m ready’

    Men's Basketball

    Dexter Dennis inherits McDuffie’s goofy leadership qualities

  • Teddy Allen after year-long wait: ‘I’m ready’

    Men's Basketball

    Revisiting Wichita State’s 2011 NIT championship run

Navigate Right