Vadakin retires, Steelsmith new bowling head coach

Gordon Vadakin, head coach of the Wichita State bowling team, announced his retirement on Tuesday. This will be the first time since 1978 that the team will have a new head coach.

Gordon Vadakin, head coach of the Wichita State bowling team, announced his retirement on Tuesday. This will be the first time since 1978 that the team will have a new head coach.

Gordon Vadakin, head coach of the Wichita State bowling team, announced his retirement on Tuesday. This will be the first time since 1978 that the team will have a new head coach.

Wichita State’s bowling program will get a new look for years to come.

Head coach Gordon Vadakin announced his retirement on Tuesday, marking the first time since 1978 that the team will have a new head coach. Vadakin released a statement saying, “It’s just time.” He also said the retirement is for himself, so he can spend more time with his family.

During his time at WSU, Vadakin coached 18 National Championship teams with nine National Championship Individuals. He had 369 tournament wins, 145 NCBCA All-Americans, and 25 Bowler of the Year and MVP’s. A total of 59 bowlers went on to win professional titles under Vadakin, and 96 went to bowl for national teams.

Former Shocker Rick Steelsmith will replace Vadakin as the head men’s coach.

Along with Steelsmith, other staff members have been promoted as well. Current assistant coach Mark Lewis has been promoted to the new Director of the Bowling Program, while Development and Operations Coordinator Holly Harris will become the new women’s head coach.