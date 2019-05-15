Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Vadakin retires, Steelsmith new bowling head coach

Marshall Sunner, Reporter|May 15, 2019

Gordon+Vadakin%2C+head+coach+of+the+Wichita+State+bowling+team%2C+announced+his+retirement+on+Tuesday.+This+will+be+the+first+time+since+1978+that+the+team+will+have+a+new+head+coach.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Vadakin retires, Steelsmith new bowling head coach

Gordon Vadakin, head coach of the Wichita State bowling team, announced his retirement on Tuesday. This will be the first time since 1978 that the team will have a new head coach.

Gordon Vadakin, head coach of the Wichita State bowling team, announced his retirement on Tuesday. This will be the first time since 1978 that the team will have a new head coach.

Selena Favela

Gordon Vadakin, head coach of the Wichita State bowling team, announced his retirement on Tuesday. This will be the first time since 1978 that the team will have a new head coach.

Selena Favela

Selena Favela

Gordon Vadakin, head coach of the Wichita State bowling team, announced his retirement on Tuesday. This will be the first time since 1978 that the team will have a new head coach.

Wichita State’s bowling program will get a new look for years to come.

Head coach Gordon Vadakin announced his retirement on Tuesday, marking the first time since 1978 that the team will have a new head coach. Vadakin released a statement saying, “It’s just time.” He also said the retirement is for himself, so he can spend more time with his family.

During his time at WSU, Vadakin coached 18 National Championship teams with nine National Championship Individuals. He had 369 tournament wins, 145 NCBCA All-Americans, and 25 Bowler of the Year and MVP’s. A total of 59 bowlers went on to win professional titles under Vadakin, and 96 went to bowl for national teams.

Former Shocker Rick Steelsmith will replace Vadakin as the head men’s coach.

Along with Steelsmith, other staff members have been promoted as well. Current assistant coach Mark Lewis has been promoted to the new Director of the Bowling Program, while Development and Operations Coordinator Holly Harris will become the new women’s head coach.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


About the Writer
Marshall Sunner, Reporter

Marshall Sunner is a reporter for The Sunflower.

Sunner is a freshman at Wichita State.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Bowling

Mark Lewis threw strikes on the Olympic stage. Now, he instructs Wichita State’s best how to roll ’em
Mark Lewis threw strikes on the Olympic stage. Now, he instructs Wichita State’s best how to roll ’em
Rockford’s kingpin Nick Sommer is making a splash at Wichita State
Rockford’s kingpin Nick Sommer is making a splash at Wichita State
Shocker claims spot on bowling’s Team USA
Shocker claims spot on bowling’s Team USA
Bowling team practices team unity through volunteering
Bowling team practices team unity through volunteering
“It was nice to get some revenge:” Wichita State bowler wins national championship
“It was nice to get some revenge:” Wichita State bowler wins national championship

Other stories filed under Sports

Wichita State baseball clinches No. 8 seed in conference tournament
Wichita State baseball clinches No. 8 seed in conference tournament
The Sunflower’s Top-10 sports moments from the 2019 school year
The Sunflower’s Top-10 sports moments from the 2019 school year
Former walk-on named grad assistant for East Tennessee State University
Former walk-on named grad assistant for East Tennessee State University
Wichita State hires Easterling to succeed retired golf coach
Wichita State hires Easterling to succeed retired golf coach
Wichita State extends Adams’ contract through 2024
Wichita State extends Adams’ contract through 2024
Navigate Left
  • Vadakin retires, Steelsmith new bowling head coach

    Baseball

    The Sunflower’s Top-10 sports moments from the 2019 school year

  • Vadakin retires, Steelsmith new bowling head coach

    Men's Basketball

    Former walk-on named grad assistant for East Tennessee State University

  • Vadakin retires, Steelsmith new bowling head coach

    Golf

    Wichita State hires Easterling to succeed retired golf coach

  • Vadakin retires, Steelsmith new bowling head coach

    Men's Basketball

    Shamet’s rookie season was full of positives

  • Vadakin retires, Steelsmith new bowling head coach

    Softball

    No. 1 Oklahoma shuts out Wichita State softball

Navigate Right