WSU announces public forums for presidential search

Kylie Cameron, Editor in Chief|May 29, 2019

Wichita State announced public forums today to gather input for the presidential search.

All forums will be on June 6 at the Rhatigan Student Center 142.

The times are as follows:

1-2 p.m.: Faculty Forum

2:15-3:15 p.m.: Staff Forum

3:30-4:30 p.m.: Student Forum

4:45-5:45 p.m.: Community Forum

Despite the forums being split up into constituency groups, the university encouraged attendees to come to whichever forum they can attend.

The university also announced an anonymous survey Tuesday to also gather public input for the position description.

Wichita State is looking for a new president after late President John Bardo died in March from a chronic lung condition.

Kylie Cameron

Kylie Cameron is a junior studying Political Science and Journalism

