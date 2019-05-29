Eric Wedge named head coach of Wichita State baseball

A lone baseball sets on the edge of the dugout at Eck Stadium.

Eric Wedge has been named Wichita State’s new head baseball coach. Wedge becomes the 22nd head baseball coach in the school’s history.

Wedge was a member of the WSU baseball team from 1987-89 and made three NCAA tournament appearances. He was on the 1989 College World Series champion team as a senior catcher. He received first-team All-American honors that year.

Wedge has 10 years of major league coaching experience as manager of the Cleveland Indians (2003-09) and the Seattle Mariners (2011-13). In 2007, Wedge was awarded the AL Manager of the Year after leading the Indians to the ALCS and winning 96 games.

Wedge has agreed to a five-year contract.

Former Head Coach Todd Butler was fired on Sunday with one year remaining from his contract. The university will pay out the remaining $300,000 on his contract. His record for the 2018-19 season was 28-31 and ended his coaching career at WSU with a 169-180 record.