Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Menu

Eric Wedge named head coach of Wichita State baseball

Sean Marty, Reporter|May 29, 2019

A+lone+baseball+sets+on+the+edge+of+the+dugout+at+Eck+Stadium.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Eric Wedge named head coach of Wichita State baseball

A lone baseball sets on the edge of the dugout at Eck Stadium.

A lone baseball sets on the edge of the dugout at Eck Stadium.

Hannah Roberts

A lone baseball sets on the edge of the dugout at Eck Stadium.

Hannah Roberts

Hannah Roberts

A lone baseball sets on the edge of the dugout at Eck Stadium.

Eric Wedge has been named Wichita State’s new head baseball coach. Wedge becomes the 22nd head baseball coach in the school’s history.

Wedge was a member of the WSU baseball team from 1987-89 and made three NCAA tournament appearances. He was on the 1989 College World Series champion team as a senior catcher. He received first-team All-American honors that year.

Wedge has 10 years of major league coaching experience as manager of the Cleveland Indians (2003-09) and the Seattle Mariners (2011-13). In 2007, Wedge was awarded the AL Manager of the Year after leading the Indians to the ALCS and winning 96 games.

Wedge has agreed to a five-year contract.

Former Head Coach Todd Butler was fired on Sunday with one year remaining from his contract. The university will pay out the remaining $300,000 on his contract. His record for the 2018-19 season was 28-31 and ended his coaching career at WSU with a 169-180 record.

 

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


About the Photographer
Hannah Roberts, Photographer

Hannah Roberts is a photographer for The Sunflower. Roberts is a senior majoring in entrepreneurship and minoring in communications. She was born and...

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Other stories filed under Baseball

Todd Butler fired from the Wichita State baseball program
Todd Butler fired from the Wichita State baseball program
Wichita State’s season comes to an end after loss to UConn
Wichita State’s season comes to an end after loss to UConn
Shockers run rule top-seeded ECU in AAC tournament elimination game
Shockers run rule top-seeded ECU in AAC tournament elimination game
WSU falls to UConn in second AAC tournament game
WSU falls to UConn in second AAC tournament game
WSU upsets No. 1 seed East Carolina in first round of AAC Tournament
WSU upsets No. 1 seed East Carolina in first round of AAC Tournament

Other stories filed under Sports

Todd Butler fired from the Wichita State baseball program
Todd Butler fired from the Wichita State baseball program
Fred VanVleet helps Toronto Raptors advance to franchise’s first ever NBA Finals
Fred VanVleet helps Toronto Raptors advance to franchise’s first ever NBA Finals
Wichita State’s season comes to an end after loss to UConn
Wichita State’s season comes to an end after loss to UConn
Shockers run rule top-seeded ECU in AAC tournament elimination game
Shockers run rule top-seeded ECU in AAC tournament elimination game
WSU falls to UConn in second AAC tournament game
WSU falls to UConn in second AAC tournament game
Navigate Left
  • Eric Wedge named head coach of Wichita State baseball

    Baseball

    Wichita State’s season comes to an end after loss to UConn

  • Eric Wedge named head coach of Wichita State baseball

    Baseball

    WSU falls to UConn in second AAC tournament game

  • Eric Wedge named head coach of Wichita State baseball

    Baseball

    WSU upsets No. 1 seed East Carolina in first round of AAC Tournament

  • Eric Wedge named head coach of Wichita State baseball

    Baseball

    Wichita State baseball clinches No. 8 seed in conference tournament

  • Eric Wedge named head coach of Wichita State baseball

    Baseball

    The Sunflower’s Top-10 sports moments from the 2019 school year

Navigate Right