Theordore “Teddy” Allen arrested for criminal damage to property, theft

Theordore “Teddy” Allen, current Wichita State basketball player, was arrested Thursday for domestic violence, criminal damage to property and theft.

Allen, 21, was taken into custody at his apartment near campus at 21st and Rock.

According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office, Allen was released on a $3,500 bond.

Wichita State Athletic director Darron Boatright released a statement following Allen’s arrest.

“We are aware of the situation regarding men’s basketball student-athlete Teddy Allen and are gathering additional details in order to gain a broader understanding of the situation. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Allen transferred to Wichita State from West Virginia his freshman year.