The AAC has announced the home and road conference opponents for the 2019-20 basketball season.

Wichita State will play four opponents once and play seven opponents twice.

Home only: East Carolina, Tulane

Away only: UConn, SMU

Home and Away: UCF, Cincinnati, Houston, Memphis, USF, Temple and Tulsa

WSU went 10-8 in conference play last year and looks to return to the NCAA Tournament after missing out last year for the first time since 2011.