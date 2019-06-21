McDuffie doesn’t get selected in the 2019 NBA Draft

Wichita State senior Markis McDuffie walks off the court for the last time as a Shocker on April 2, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Photo by Joseph Barringhaus/The Sunflower).

Wichita State’s Markis McDuffie did not hear his name called in the 60-pick NBA Draft on Thursday night.

After having a career year, averaging 18.2 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist per game, McDuffie was ranked as the 62nd best prospect according to CBS analyst Kyle Boone. However, McDuffie failed to make the Top-100 list made by Sports Illustrated Draft Analyst Jeremy Woo.

According to Woo, notable American Athletic Conference players ranked ahead of McDuffie include No. 74 Jarrey Foster, SMU, No. 81 Tacko Fall, UCF, and No. 94 Daquan Jeffries, Tulsa. Not a single player from the conference was selected in the draft.

The former Shocker will have to take the same route his former teammate Fred VanVleet did and sign a limited deal to try and work his way onto a team’s final 15-man roster. McDuffie will likely have to play in the NBA Summer League as well in order to get a better look from teams.

McDuffie did conduct individual team workouts with the Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic. Those are most likely the teams to take a chance on the former WSU standout.